Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man and woman in a blue Acura with no plates on the front or back reportedly stole food on Ruby Street.
Two black cows were reported on the side of the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
A vehicle was reported stolen in Thorp.
A vehicle’s gas lines reportedly were cut on East Capitol Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor’s dog chasing livestock on Wilson Creek Road.
The reporting party said their vehicle, a 2007 Honda Accord, was stolen with the reporting party’s dog inside of it on 15th Avenue.
The reporting party observed a canoe break free from its straps on a vehicle and slide down the freeway on Interstate 90, milepost 55.
An employee reportedly stole $2,700 and CBD Gummies on Robinson Canyon Road.
A theft was reported on Pearl Street.
A male customer reportedly attempted to steal a package on Main Street. The reporting party got the package back.
Someone reporting knocked on the reporting party’s door on Water Street. The reporting party was not expecting anyone.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outlet reportedly was smoking and curtains were on fire on Alder Street.
A chimney fire was reported on Goodwin Road in Thorp.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for assault/domestic violence and resisting arrest. No bail.
A 33-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.