Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 1993 red GMC 2500 with a silver stripe was reported stolen on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
A golden retriever reportedly was running in and out of traffic on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
Approximately 30 sheep were in the roadway on Umptanum Road between Mellergaard Road and Cove Road.
The reporting party advised there was a man in the area who was burning bushes but did not appear to be working for someone, on Woodhouse Loop.
One vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
A shoplifter was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A man reportedly was walking around on North Mason Street and West Second Avenue in Kittitas looking into backyards. The reporting party thought it suspicious.
Two bicycles reportedly were stolen on East 14th Avenue.
A collision was reported on Huntzinger Road, milepost .5, near Vantage.
Cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Lambert Road and state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
A donkey reportedly was down in a ditch along a fence line on Moe Road and Thrall Road.
A woman’s belongings reportedly were stolen from a bus stop on North Ruby Street.
A Honda Accord reportedly struck a tractor on Denmark Road and Stone Gate Drive.
The reporting party said he was staying at a location on West Helena Avenue with his two wolves, but was worried about the neighbors complaining.
A cow elk reportedly was hit by a Subaru on Canyon Road. The elk was still alive.
A man reportedly was cutting wood near the roadway on Tall Pines Drive near Cle Elum.
An attempted apartment break-in was reported on West University Way.
A phone was reported stolen on Vantage Highway.
An elevator light reportedly was damaged in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on South Water Street. The deer left the area.
The reporting party advised that someone messed with the lights in an elevator in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. One light was missing, one was unscrewed and the others were missing.
The reporting party found a fire sprinkler that had its cap removed in a stairwell in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A collision was reported on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Fire
A burn complaint was reported on Stuart View Drive in Cle Elum.
A complaint regarding a burn pile was reported on Highland Loop in Ronald.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless burning and second-degree theft. Bail $25,000.
A 30-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
A 44-year-old Redmond man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.
A 44-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $300.
A 55-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for disorderly conduct. Bail $200.
A 58-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
A 22-year-old Pasco woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Bail $15,000.
A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Clerk officers for failure to pay or appear. Bail $4,351.40.