Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A silver Toyota Tacoma reportedly was in a ditch on Old Highway 10. It looked as if the vehicle rolled over and may have been there for a while.
A person reportedly was chased and bit by a black dog on North Chestnut Street and East Juniper Street.
A tent reportedly was pitched in front of a location on East Fifth Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on East Quartz Mountain Drive.
A small gold SUV reportedly drove over the curb and was struck on the sidewalk/grass area on North Main Street.
The tires of a blue Ford Ranger reportedly had been popped on North Sycamore Street and East Helena Avenue.
A hit and run was reported in a Central Washington University parking lot.
The reporting party woke up to a cracked windshield and believed a neighbor kid may have thrown a rock and hit it.
A vehicle reportedly drove too fast and drove off the road into the reporting party’s flatbed truck on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Big Horn Recreation Area.
A man reportedly was standing above the freeway chucking rocks over the side on Interstate 90, milepost 106.
The reporting party believed unknown subjects were shooting fully automatic weapons in the area of Riverbottom Road.
A Honda Civic and a GMC pickup reportedly were involved in a non-injury collision in a drive-through on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A kitchen fire was reported in a unit in a building on North Alder Street.
A smoke investigation was reported on Ponderosa Lane and Maple Lane.
The back end of a semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
Subjects reportedly were burning in a barrel in front of a residence on West Second Place and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
An electrical unit in a bathroom reportedly was smoking on East Mountain View Avenue.
A pellet stove reportedly was on fire on North Thorp Highway.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 79.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
Arrest reports were not received for this time period.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
