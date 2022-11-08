Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A blue Ford F350 reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on South Canyon Road. It had three-quarters of a tank of gas.
A white SUV reportedly struck one to two parked vehicles on East 15th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
A collision was reported on Tjossem Road.
Traffic lights reportedly were malfunctioning at Interstate 90 West and South Canyon Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on West Dolarway Road. One of the parties was refusing to give insurance information.
A mailbox reportedly was broken on state Route 903 in Ronald.
Two women reportedly stole a silver Honda CRV on Lower Peoh Point Road.
A utility trailer reportedly was rented and not returned on West Cascade Court.
A bicycle was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A traffic cone reportedly was hanging from a fourth-floor window on North Chestnut Street. The resident was advised to remove the cone.
An assault involving juveniles was reported on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
A dead dear was reported in the roadway on Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
Graffiti was reported on a fence on East White Birch Avenue.
The reporting party heard a single gunshot on East Capitol Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
A white truck reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic and almost hit the reporting party’s vehicle on University Way.
A hit and run was reported on East 14th Avenue.
A man reportedly was inside a store yelling at the cashiers on North Dolarway Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flames reportedly burst out of a gas fireplace at a residence on Game Farm Road. The reporting party did not know how to turn the gas off.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and being a minor intoxicated in a public place. No bail.
