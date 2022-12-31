...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
The Nuwave Gallery and Fortuity Ellensburg at 115 West Third Ave. is the newest art gallery in Ellensburg.
The hardwood floor with its vibrant grain structure was an added bonus when construction workers pulled up the rug during renovation.
It adds a historic downtown feel to the 2,000-square-foot space on West Third Avenue in the historic Cadwell-Lyons Building. The Lyons Block was once considered the gateway to downtown Ellensburg as travelers and visitors arrived to the Kittitas Valley by train.
The Nuwave Gallery and Fortuity Ellensburg tasting room opened in step with the holiday season. Now, they are ready to kick things off with a big splash on Jan. 13 with the kickoff party.
“It was nice to do the soft opening in December to work out any kinks. I have 20 pieces of my work up now. The exhibits will be pretty versatile with other artists. We have an open call for art to submit to show in the gallery,” owner/curator and artist Erin Oostra said.
“We have (Ellensburg artist) Austin Smith scheduled to come in May. In March, we’ll bring in an artist from Seattle. We’ll also be hosting artists talks in association with the First Art Walk. But I think we’ll also schedule artist talks on a separate day. We’re still working that out.”
The newest art gallery in town is a collaboration with Yakima Valley-based Fortuity Cellars, creating a place where people can come together, enjoy art, sip wine and be inspired on the avenue. Oostra envisions a table in the gallery where people can come in, enjoy the art, maybe doodle or draw a bit, in a creative space.
Oostra, who is the owner and curator of Nuwave Gallery, is a contemporary painter and visual designer best known for her impressionistic work inspired by the mountain scenes of central Washington and the writings of John O’Donohue.
She is currently soliciting locals to come in and drop off an 8 1/2 x 11 piece of artwork to go on display on the “Community Wall.”
“We’d love to get the word out there more. We’re open for submissions for any artist of any skill level to bring in art for us to display. It’s designed to spur creativity and give something back to the community,” she said.
She said the art will be considered a donation in the care of Nuwave Gallery.
“We will choose a local art-related nonprofit to donate to on behalf of Fortuity Ellensburg and Nuwave Gallery. Two dollars from each of our limited edition art-focused Fortuity bottle sales, along with a portion of all Nuwave art sales proceeds will be donated to that cause,” Oostra said.
The winter quarter donations will go to Skookum Kids in Ellensburg. Skookum Kids is an emergency shelter for children entering foster care.
The monetary and in-kind donations will help support the program and the children in this transitional period through art and educational supplies.
Patrons are encouraged to join the Fortuity wine club for special tasting deals throughout the year. Fortuity Ellensburg started making wine in 2017 and began selling in 2018 out of a small incubator in Grandview. They source from nine different family-owned vineyards throughout the Yakima Valley.
Fortuity Ellensburg and Nuwave Gallery opened as the first destination wine and art gallery in the historic Downtown Ellensburg with the new Tumwater Craft District location to follow.