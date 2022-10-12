Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A small pickup reportedly was in a ditch on Killmore Road and Hunter Road. No one was around the vehicle.
• Three subjects reportedly were sleeping on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street. They had been told to move on and not sleep there.
• The railroad crossing arms reportedly keep going up and down on Fifth Avenue.
• Someone reportedly had set up a tent on the corner of West Washington Avenue and Water Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Washington Avenue and South Water Street.
• The reporting party yelled at a man crossing the road on North Chestnut Street and East Sixth Avenue to hurry up and the man threw a soda on her vehicle. The reporting party honked and the man took his time crossing.
• A wallet containing ID and two debit cards was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
• Irrigation valves reportedly were broken by an unknown subject on Riverbottom Road.
• Two Amazon gift cards totaling $75 reportedly were stolen from a shopping cart on South Water Street.
• A dog reportedly was struck and injured on East First Avenue and North Ruby Street.
• A dead dog was reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road.
• A washer and dryer were reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
• A subject was spray painting on the sidewalk on Chestnut Street.
• A wallet was reported stolen on East University Way.
• A vehicle reportedly hit a fence on Parke Creek Road. The driver left on foot, leaving the vehicle in the pasture.
• The reporting party observed a queen hornet nest on the trail across from the Central Washington University Police Department on East University Way.
• Someone reportedly was shining a laser at two aircraft flying over the area on West Greenfield Avenue and North Water Street.
• Vandalism was reported in the third-floor men’s bathroom at Davies Hall on the CWU campus.
• The reporting party was on their nightly walk to pick up the cones someone keeps intentionally running over on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A burn complaint was reported on Spring Creek Road in Ronald.
• A burn complaint was reported on Cattail Road and Howard Road. Someone possibly was burning railroad ties.
• A structure fire was reported on South Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation of an order restricting contact. No bail.
• A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact/protection order/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
• A 46-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for harassment. Bail $250.
• A 45-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for residential burglary and a warrant for third-degree theft. Bail $25,000.
• An Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for violation of a no-contact order. Bail $1,000.