Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party could see on his camera a man in his residence on Pecon Valley Place near Cle Elum. The suspect moved the camera and entered the residence.
• A subject reportedly was sleeping under a tarp on a bench on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.
• The reporting party struck a cable line while backing up a semi tractor-trailer on Bar 14 Road.
• A man reportedly entered a mail truck, took out boxes and then got into a white Ford F150 on North Ruby Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue.
• A parked red Chevrolet Malibu reportedly was hit by a brown Ford Taurus on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A subject in a blue truck reportedly drove by and threw a knife into the reporting party’s yard on East Capitol Avenue. The blade of the pocket knife was not open but one of the reporting party’s children touched it.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
• A collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A person was sleeping on a bench on North Ruby Street.
• A group of men reportedly were smashing a gold Ford Taurus on West Rainier Avenue.
• An assault was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• The reporting party heard a series of six to seven gunshots on East Berry Road.
• A deer reportedly was struck on South First Street in Roslyn.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A 3-foot by 4-foot grass fire was reported on East First Street and North Harris Avenue in Cle Elum,
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for felony protection order violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.
