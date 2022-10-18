Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A collision was reported at Cabin Creek near Easton.
• A purple BMX bicycle was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
• Cows were reported on the side of the roadway on West Dolarway Road.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A cat reportedly was locked inside a building on Lower Peoh Point Road.
• A large black cow reportedly was running in the roadway on East Helena Avenue.
• A burglary was reported on Tipple Hill Loop near Cle Elum.
• The reporting party requested a call from code enforcement regarding a 60-acre wheat field on Bull Road that had not been harvested and posed a fire danger.
• A large amount of mail and several packages were stacked up against the side of a building in South Cle Elum.
• Pumpkins and bales of hay reportedly were around a stop sign on Book Lane and Nelson Siding Road.
• A man reportedly was laying on the sidewalk on North Main Street and East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
• A medium-sized husky was running around the apartment complexes on East Helena Street and North Alder Street.
• A vehicle reportedly was stolen and recovered on South Main Street in Kittitas. The reporting party requested law enforcement over concern that the garage door opener had been taken.
• An air compressor was reported stolen on West Cascade Court.
• A hole reportedly was cut in a chain link fence at a construction site on Winemaker Lane near Cle Elum.
• A man reportedly stole alcohol from a store on North Ruby Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke reportedly was coming from a Toyota Camry on Interstate 90, milepost 83.
• A neighbor reportedly was burning tree debris and garbage on West Mount Baker Court.
• Black smoke was reported in the area of Grasslands.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• No arrests were reported during this time period.
