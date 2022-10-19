Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A burglary was reported on Pine Glen Drive near Cle Elum.
• A Volkswagen Tiguan reportedly was broken into on state Route 10 and state Route 970.
• A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.
• A theft was reported from a residence hall room on East 11th Avenue.
• A North Chestnut Street resident reportedly left her room for a few minutes and while she was gone someone went into the room and put a note on the doorknob.
• A woman in a long-sleeved top and pink pants reportedly was acting aggressively, running up to vehicles asking for money, cursing and taking pictures of people on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A man woke up with a bump on his head and thought someone attacked him while he was sleeping on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision involving two pickups was reported on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party requested to speak to law enforcement about an ex-employee continuing to charge items on the business account on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 67.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Brick Mill Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a Mazda and a Honda Civic was reported on North Okanogan Street and West University Way.
• A purse was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
• Subjects reportedly were stuck in an elevator during a power outage on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A small fire was reported next to the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 127.
• A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970 and Teanaway Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 43-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run/unattended. Bail $15,100.
• A 32-year-old Wapato man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,100.
• A 22-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/reckless driving. Bail $1,000.
• A 27-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $1,100.
• A 27-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 32-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
• A 49-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.