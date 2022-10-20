Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party advised that the Dolarway Road closure is not signed well enough and semi trucks are forced to turn around in front of their facility, disrupting patient traffic.
• A woman reportedly crashed her bicycle on East Capitol Avenue.
• Someone reportedly backed into the reporting party’s vehicle on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
• A non-injury collision involving a red 1996 Camaro and a white Chevy Silverado was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A theft was reported on East University Way.
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of anywhere from 15 to 20 juveniles playing kickball and football in the street on West Sunnyview Lane. They also yell and ride bicycles in the street.
• The reporting party advised that someone tried to steal his vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum. There was damage to the lock and ignition.
• A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and a backhoe was reported on West University Way.
• An attempted break-in was reported at a storage unit on Mill Creek Road in Ronald.
• A hit and run was reported at Pass Life Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
• The reporting party advised of an incident of road rage — one driver possibly with a machete was chasing an orange Kia.
• A theft was reported on North Alder Street.
• A low-hanging wire was reported over West University Way.
• Two vehicles reportedly backed into each other on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• An assault was reported on Pointer Lane.
• A dead cat was reported in the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street. The reporting party removed it from the road.
• Items reportedly were stolen from a vehicle at McElroy Park.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke and flames from a prescribed burn reportedly will be visible for the next couple of nights in Roslyn.
• A power box reportedly was smoldering on North Ruby Street.
• Smoke was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree assault. No bail.
• A 34-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.