Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Someone reportedly attempted to break into a vehicle on West Umptanum Road.
• A stop sign was reported down on West Hailey Court and North Columbia Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
• Two bags, one containing a computer and the other a Ruger .357, were reported stolen from a vehicle on Coal Mines Trail in Cle Elum.
• A school bus reportedly struck to driver’s side mirror of a vehicle in the turn lane on West University Way and then left the scene.
• A dog reportedly was not secure on the flatbed of a dually Dodge Ram on No. 6 Road and East Willis Road.
• Diesel fuel reportedly was siphoned out of a truck on South Pine Street.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on East Washington Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported in Lot 05 on the Central Washington University campus.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 107.
• An assault was reported on Black Bear Drive near Cle Elum.
• The reporting party observed a vehicle run into a concrete barrier very slowly in the high school parking lot on state Route 903 in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A burn complaint was reported on Three Lakes Road and Little Creek.
• A brush fire was reported at the beginning of a driveway on Look Road.
• A structure fire was reported on Sprague Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 28-year-old Greenville, North Carolina man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
