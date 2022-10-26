Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Two huskies reportedly were loose in the roadway on Steiner Street and West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• Two brown cows reportedly were in a ditch on the side of the roadway on West Bowers Road.
• A horse reportedly was in barbed wire on the east side of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
• Three brown cows reportedly were on the reporting party’s property on Harold Road.
• Money was reported stolen on East Umptanum Road.
• A vehicle reportedly was in the water at Getty’s Cove in Vantage. No one was seen in or near the vehicle.
• Glitter and mashed potatoes reportedly were dumped all over the reporting party’s front yard on East Washington Avenue.
• Someone reportedly broke out a window in an alley on North Pine Street.
• A man thought the reporting party stole his ladder and reportedly started punching the reporting party in the face on Suncadia Trail.
• An Adderall prescription reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on First Street in Cle Elum.
• Silver certificates and gold jewelry reportedly were stolen from a residence on East Cherry Lane.
• A dozen Angus cows reportedly were in the roadway on Cooke Canyon Road.
• Juveniles on bicycles reportedly stole a stop sign on North Kittitas Street and West First Avenue.
• The reporting party was almost struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at East Ninth Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
• A large piece of orange construction netting reportedly was in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.
• A customer reportedly left without paying for two bottles of alcohol at a store on North Ruby Street.
Fire
• A vehicle fire was reported on East Mountain View Road.
• A grass fire was reported on Double Creek Lane and Look Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 31-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless driving. Bail $5,000.
• A 39-year-old Burlington man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $10,000.
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree assault. No bail.