Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A portable BBQ reportedly was stolen off of a picnic table in a backyard on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass. It had half a tank of gas.
• A Honda generator reportedly was stolen from a back lot on West 14th Avenue.
• The reporting party wanted to know if it was allowed to walk dogs off-leash on East Manitoba Avenue. He said he’s been confronting people then they get upset when he does.
• A hit and run was reported on East Jackson Avenue.
• A Toyota reportedly was struck by a red sedan, which then left the scene on South Ruby Street and East Washington Avenue.
• A bird watcher reportedly heard a loud sound in the bush off of Coal Mine Trail. They thought it was a human, but observed a bear.
• The reporting party said she had an injured fawn in her backyard on Cove Road.
• An assault was reported on state Route 903.
• Traffic lights reportedly were out on West University Way and North Water Street.
• A power line reportedly was down on West University Way.
• Nails were reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821, milepost 10.
• Subjects reportedly egged a vehicle on East Third Avenue. The reporting party was chasing them on Sampson Street.
• A burglary was reported on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.
• A vehicle reportedly went into a ditch on Rader Road and Wilson Creek Road.
• Dogs reportedly were running across the roadway on Vantage Highway.
• A dog reportedly got loose from a residence and was struck by a car on West Second Place and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum. The car did not stop.
• The reporting party hit a problem cinnamon black bear with rubber pellets in the head and rear on North Second Street and West Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.
Fire
• A small grass fire was reported on state Route 97.
• A house fire was reported on Chelan Lane near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 27-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
