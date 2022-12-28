...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
The Wavesons, pictured here last summer at Cornerstone Pie, will headline the Old Skool’s Blowing Out the Old Year on Saturday. Wavesons, from left David Coppin-Lanegan (lead guitar/vocals), Nathaniel Arango (rhythm guitar/vocals), Vivianne Wright (drums) are scheduled to go on at 8:45 p.m.
Cigman Fraud is scheduled to play the Old Skool’s Blowing Out the Old Year on Saturday. The group is comprised of Central Washington University students.
Cigman Fraud bassist Jon Anderson will play at the Old Skool’s Blowing Out the Old Year on Saturday.
There used to be a time when Ellensburg had music at a half-dozen different venues on Friday and Saturday nights, and New Year’s Eve was the big blowout to ring in the New Year.
Things have been quieter in recent years, but Old Skool’s on Main Street is keeping the drive alive with a four-band night of music to bring in 2023 in style. Old Skool’s Blowing Out the Old Year is scheduled start at 7 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m.
“We’re currently working on our first EP, which we hope to get out in January,” Cigman Fraud vocalist Andrew Parker said. “We’ll focus on original music throughout the night, although we might do a couple of covers for this show.”
Cigman Fraud is a group of Central Washington University students, driven in the spirit of Ellensburg grungers The Screaming Trees, along with Soundgarden, which once played CWU on its way to bigger things as the Seattle grunge scene exploded.
The band consists of Shaun Howard (lead guitar), Wyatt Martin (rhythm guitar), Jon Anderson (bass), Nate Goodman (drums) and Parker (vocals).
“Amphibian Brain seems to be a crowd favorite, so we’ll play that,” Parker said. “We’ll also do ‘Jon’s Blast Beat’ and some other stuff we’ve been working on.”
Goodman will not be able to make the New Year’s gig, so Ted Eastman will sit in. Eastman runs Boogie Man Music in town and has promoted shows at Old Skool’s, but he’ll be behind the drum kit to ring in the New Year.
“We’re going to play two covers and the rest will be originals from their upcoming EP,” Eastman said. “It’s a blast and it’s fun to hang out doing something outside of what I normally do.
“(Old Skool’s owner) Carol (Cox) is the music scene in this town. They’re pulling a pretty young crowd. But I think it’s cool to see the younger musicians getting involved. The scene is coming back, but we need to get more venues involved.”
The Wavesons are the next generation of musicians coming out of Ellensburg High School. They’ve been active this summer with gigs at PUNCH Presents in Thorp and Cornerstone Pie.
They will headline the New Year’s Eve blowout with original music.
The band consists of Nathaniel Arango (rhythm guitar/vocals), David Coppin-Lanegan (lead guitar/vocals), Leo Robinson (bass), Vivianne Wright (drums) and Elliott Sander (keyboards).
“I would say we’re a heavier form of Radiohead,” Robinson said.
Their sound is more distinctive than dark, definitive in where they are going and a bit avant-garde as they push the boundaries beyond the status quo.
Where the Doors and Velvet Underground carried a flare for the dramatic, riding on the wave of the theatrical, the Wavesons create an ambiguous, unsettled mood with its original music.
Sander graduated in 2021 and Arango graduated a year later in 2022. Coppin-Lanegan, Wright and Robinson, all 17-year-old students at Ellensburg High School.
The night is designed to keep the music flowing and the scene going in a town that helped spur on the grunge scene.