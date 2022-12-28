Support Local Journalism


There used to be a time when Ellensburg had music at a half-dozen different venues on Friday and Saturday nights, and New Year’s Eve was the big blowout to ring in the New Year.

Things have been quieter in recent years, but Old Skool’s on Main Street is keeping the drive alive with a four-band night of music to bring in 2023 in style. Old Skool’s Blowing Out the Old Year is scheduled start at 7 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

