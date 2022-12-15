Olivia Coder

Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore forward Olivia Coder is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Coder era is well underway in Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer.

Olivia Coder, a sophomore forward, is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year with Highland junior midfielder/defender Anahi Garcia, and Olivia's father, Dan, is the Coach of the Year in his first season with the Warriors.


Tags

Recommended for you