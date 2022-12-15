...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may lift into a low stratus layer
and then it will mainly cause impacts on the ridge tops and
where the stratus layer meets the terrain along mountain range
slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore forward Olivia Coder is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
The Coder era is well underway in Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer.
Olivia Coder, a sophomore forward, is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year with Highland junior midfielder/defender Anahi Garcia, and Olivia's father, Dan, is the Coach of the Year in his first season with the Warriors.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-5 overall) averaged a three-goal lead per game and reached its first Class 1B/2B quarterfinals in its fifth state trip since its Class 1A first-round qualification in 2017.
The second-seed Warriors upset top-seed Highland for the EWAC crown and the sixth state seed, beating 11-seed Davenport before falling to eventual third-seed first-place champion Okanogan in the quarterfinals.