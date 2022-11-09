Sacred Walks

People gathered to particicpate in the Sacred Walks event Saturday at Hal Holmes Community Center, part of the process to create a labyrinth at the Grace Episcopal Church property.

 Katherine Camarata / for the DAILY RECORD

A path toward healing, knowledge and creativity took another step forward Saturday during a Sacred Walks event Saturday at the Hal Holmes Community Center.

Sacred Walks are monthly events to assist in the creation of a walkable labyrinth on the Grace Episcopal Church property, 12th Avenue and B Street.


