A path toward healing, knowledge and creativity took another step forward Saturday during a Sacred Walks event Saturday at the Hal Holmes Community Center.
Sacred Walks are monthly events to assist in the creation of a walkable labyrinth on the Grace Episcopal Church property, 12th Avenue and B Street.
“A maze is designed to confuse you, it is designed to be a puzzle,” labyrinth facilitator from the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane Kristin Keyes said. “A labyrinth is designed to provide clarity and help you find your way.”
The Grace Episcopal Church is aiming to break ground in spring 2023. The project hopes to provide a “safe space for people to gather outside, either in a community or by themselves,” according to a member of the Grace Episcopal Church and event organizer Coleen Renee.
To create a labyrinth with grasses and plant life around its edges, the church had to mitigate the issue of not having water and irrigation available on the lot.
They will implement Hugelkultur into their project according to Renee, a Belgian concept where raised mounds help foster plant growth using rotten logs and natural debris.
“It is designed to be rather like the forest floor, it doesn’t need a lot of water,” Renee said.
According to Renee, local ranchers and farmers are providing plant matter from their land that they can no longer burn during fire season, that otherwise lays to waste in “boneyards” around the area.
Event-goers received Mycelium samples — a mushroom that helps hold moisture in plants, reduces the need for water, and pulls toxins out of the air. Renee said the mushroom will be in the foliage surrounding the labyrinth.
“Mycelium is this incredible network that spreads, and it’s likened to our nervous system,” Renee said. “Suddenly, we are not only having this lovely labyrinth sacred space in our community, but we are helping the environment.”
According to Renee, the Grace Episcopal Church has raised around $28,000 toward building the labyrinth and requires about $5,000 more. They are selling paver stones as single units, in sets of five, or as whole paths to those who want to sponsor the project and have their name included on the paths. Donations are accepted to pay for benches, artwork, planters and other features as well. Renee said they are very close to their goal and hope to finish the project next fall.
The church community will host monthly events to bring awareness to the labyrinth project. Updates will be on the Community Labyrinth Project — Kittitas County Facebook page.
Keyes, who has worked with labyrinths for over 25 years, provided a large five-circuit Chartres-style labyrinth made of canvas to walk on.
LABYRINTH REVIVAL
Keyes presented images of some of her favorite labyrinths and provided a history of labyrinths and their significance in the Judeo-Christian tradition. She said labyrinths fell out of favor during the industrial revolution as a result of “people going head space as opposed to heart space.”
Keyes said the Rev. Lauren Artness has led a labyrinth revival in the past 40-50 years — a new legacy continued during the Sacred Walks event.
Keyes drew attention to a Roman-meander style labyrinth located to the side of the library and contrasted this style with the Chartres style originating from France and the classical, circular labyrinth style, the Jewish tradition of Kabbalah’s tree of life and the Medicine Wheel used by some Indigenous cultures. The quadrants of the labyrinth often represent the four directions, the seasons or the elements.
Keyes said hospitals often build labyrinths onto their grounds so doctors, nurses, and patients can relieve anxiety while walking their paths.
“It’s a tool to guide healing for deepening knowledge, to inspire and empower creativity,” Keyes said. “ People who struggle with sitting meditation can find the labyrinth a great way to engage the mind. Your body is moving, it allows you to really quiet your mind and to be able to put yourself in a state of reception.”
Labyrinths hold countless meanings to different cultures and people, often serving as a symbol for a loved one as was the case for John Bittinger, who traveled from the Tri-Cities to attend.
“When we moved to the Tri-Cities, my wife didn’t want to just have grass in the backyard, so she said, ‘let’s do something with rock and plants’ ... so we got the idea of the labyrinth,” Bittinger said. “She passed away and I actually just finished it kind of as a memorial for her. Her name is Gayle.”
John Bittinger said he has a basalt bowl with small trinkets like pyrite and marbles near the labyrinth.
“You just pick one up as you enter, that’s kind of like a worry stone or a meditation stone, and you think about whatever that thing represents and as you get to the center, you drop it if you come to some sort of a resolution,” Bittinger said.
Maria Lundgren, a resident of Ellensburg, said the intention set by Keyes made the experience special for her.
“What set it up for me was having her explain the intentionality because I had walked a labyrinth in Bath, England and I didn’t have the experience I had today because I didn’t know about setting the intention, and today I did have the intention,” Lundgren said. “I found it to be a heartening experience, something that gives you hope and courage and faith, faith that no matter how things may look everything will turn out alright.”
Lundgren pointed to parallels between the human body and the labyrinth — the center to the heart, the perimeter to “semi-permeable skin” and the paths to the “twists and turns” of the body.
As attendees traipsed through the winding passageways of the labyrinth, Renee led a drum and singing circle where each attendee contributed words to add to the lyrics.
“I think drums, their physicality … are a way to embody celebrating community,” Renee said. “It’s something, for the most part, anybody can do, so you kind of fill in when you want. It’s a different way of voicing ourselves, being present.”
Beyond song, dance and meditation, the event offered door prizes to attendees, including pavers on the labyrinth and books.
“I won a door prize, that was very nice,” Ellensburg resident Diane Storms said. “It’s a book on labyrinths, so I will be able to learn more about it.”
Keyes said she hopes her presentation will inspire creativity and an appreciation of what quiet can do for people.
“My hope is that my ability to bring this information and to help people understand what a labyrinth is and how people might use it, that it would inspire people to get behind the project that Grace is putting together and inspire them to want to participate in events as those become available and to potentially get involved in the construction,” Keyes said. “It won’t be just for the use by Grace, it would be for anyone who wanted to bring a community event together using a labyrinth in a ritual or a ceremony.”
Keyes said she was glad her message resonated and she had the time to walk the labyrinth at the event, something she doesn’t always have the opportunity to do when facilitating.
“It was really a way to say thank you divine spirit for what was brought here,” Keyes said.
Renee said the next labyrinth event celebrates Winter Solstice on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — details to be posted on their Facebook page.