Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Tyler Halverson (14) leads off from second base against Goldendale's Cameron Groves (1) and Jackson Gamble (16) in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Tristan Bogart, left, attempts a tag of Goldendale’s Josh Boe (10) at second base in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Sam Dearing reaches first base against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Caleb Bogart pitches against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Glen Franklin collects an out against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Clayton Titus (19) leads off from second base against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Glen Franklin pitches against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
In an elimination showdown between cross-county rivals, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and Kittitas Secondary School baseball teams are set to meet in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation semifinals on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn (20-2 overall) and runner-up Kittitas (11-9) will see who survives to the 2 p.m. third-place game against East four-seed Warden or East three-seed Columbia (Burbank) on Saturday, also at Eisenhower.
The third-place winner will qualify with East runner-up Tri-Cities Prep and East leader River View for the Class 2B state tournament that begins Saturday, May 20.
“We have set ourselves up well with pitching,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Mike Halverson said. “After a letdown on Tuesday, we have responded well in practice and yesterday against Goldendale. We know we need to show up and be ready from the start, and hopefully at the end of the day we will be planning and preparing for next week and a return to the state playoffs.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn, 9-1 in its last 10 outings, took this spring’s first two meetings 10-5 and 11-5 on April 15 in Kittitas. Kittitas is 6-3 since.
“Playoff baseball is the best time of the year,” Kittitas coach Eric Sorensen said. “These kids have put in a lot of hard work and I’m excited to watch them go compete”
Cle Elum-Roslyn put a 13-8 end to West three-seed Goldendale at home in the consolation quarterfinals on Thursday as Kittitas fell 4-0 to River View in Finley.
Cle Elum-Roslyn led 9-1 through three innings and, after Goldendale (13-9) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth, brought in two in the home half and two more in the sixth. Joel Kelly batted 1-for-1 with a 2-run home run, scored five times, drew three walks and stole a base.
For Kittitas, Terry Huber, Conner Coles, Eli Nash, George Seubert and Brock Hutchinson all walked once as Hutchinson also stole a base. Nash struck out five in six complete innings against five hits, an earned run and five walks. River View (22-2) pushed across a run in the second and three more in the third.