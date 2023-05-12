Support Local Journalism


In an elimination showdown between cross-county rivals, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and Kittitas Secondary School baseball teams are set to meet in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation semifinals on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn (20-2 overall) and runner-up Kittitas (11-9) will see who survives to the 2 p.m. third-place game against East four-seed Warden or East three-seed Columbia (Burbank) on Saturday, also at Eisenhower.


