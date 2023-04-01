It might only be April, but there are all kinds of things percolating on the burner at the Kittitas County Events Center that will lead to a bust-out summer schedule.
Tickets for the Patriot Night Under the Lights on July 3 go on sale today for country western headliners Colt Ford and Runaway June.
“Last year, it felt fairly normal coming out of the COVID with less restrictions. This year, I think this year there’s going to be a lot more buzz as the event’s happening in the community,” Kittitas County Events Center director Kady Porterfield said. “People really do enjoy the atmosphere.
“It’s such a country music entertainment deal and a great event for the community where we can come together and have fun with a great community event.”
Ford has seven albums to his credit, charting six times on the Hot Country Songs charts. He co-wrote “Dirt Road Anthem” with Brantley Gilbert, which was later covered by Jason Aldean. In an ironic twist, Ford is the first artist to have a No. 1 album on both Billboard Top Country and Top Rap Albums, according to his press release.
“I’ve heard amazing things about Colt Ford shows. There’s a lot of energy in what he does. He has a great western feel to what he does,” Porterfield said. “The double headliners is something special.”
Runaway June consists of Stevie Woodward (lead vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica, autoharp), Jennifer Wayne (guitar, vocals), and Natalie Stovall (guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, vocals).
Wayne is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne. She was originally a member of Stealing Angels and group co-wrote Eric Paslay’s Top 20 hit “She Don’t Love You,” and Keith Urban’s 2021 hit “Wild Hearts.”
“The thing about having a double headliner is that there is something for everyone,” Porterfield said. “It’s great music, but its two different styles. You might be a fan of one, but you will enjoy the music of the other and might leave a fan of both by the end of the night.”
Food vendors and the Behind the Chutes beer garden will open at 5 p.m., the Rodeo Arena opens at 6 p.m. and the concert scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
There will be a professional fireworks show at 10 p.m. to close out the concert before the Patriot After Party gets rolling at Behind the Chutes.