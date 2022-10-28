Dogs, too — there are plenty at the Yakima County Humane Society Shelter in Ellensburg ready for adoption and almost ready for adoption. Regarding the kittens: we have young ones who have been vaccinated and spayed/neutered, and we also have a young mama cat who is still nursing her kittens and is ready for a foster home where she can quietly get them to their 8-weeks birthday and ready for their and her lifelong homes.
More good news about kittens and cats: several of our Kittitas County neighbors and friends have been helping cats (“alley cats” and barn cats) become socialized enough so that they can be safely trapped and brought in to the shelter for neutering and vaccinating and then returned to their neighborhood. If you have become attached to one of these, the shelter has a program to help you with expenses. You are welcome to visit the shelter located just south of the Ellensburg transfer station at 1007 Industrial Way during open hours Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There’s more information and photos of the available pets @yakimahumane.org
I have not forgotten about the dogs at the shelter: there are four, all ready for loving, lifelong homes. Something the dogs also really want are some friends for nice walks, maybe a little brushing and hugs. If you have some extra time and love animals, please join the welcoming group, and maybe think about being a foster family.
A quick last paragraph about something “Fun to To Do — Today”. This Saturday a Halloween Party for our furry friends is being held at Hal Holmes Center between 2-6 p.m. Josie’s Misfits, a local nonprofit devoted to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs and cats is sponsoring this party. Bring your well-behaved furry friend in costume if you can, treats, games, pictures, contests, fun await you!