If you are looking for a cat, there’s a cat looking for you at the Ellensburg Animal Shelter.

Holy and and kittens!

Dogs, too — there are plenty at the Yakima County Humane Society Shelter in Ellensburg ready for adoption and almost ready for adoption. Regarding the kittens: we have young ones who have been vaccinated and spayed/neutered, and we also have a young mama cat who is still nursing her kittens and is ready for a foster home where she can quietly get them to their 8-weeks birthday and ready for their and her lifelong homes.


