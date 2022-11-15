Ellensburg residents of all ages showed up at a community-building event held Saturday at Hal Holmes Community Center to discuss questions about what it means to belong in Ellensburg.
Belonging in the Burg, organized by the city of Ellensburg and Central Washington University, used the “World Cafe” model to engage in conversation between attendees.
In the World Cafe model, people sit at tables in groups of four to five and present questions by the table leader. Michelle Lee, associate director of the Dispute Resolution Center in Kittitas, managed the event.
“You don’t sit in big groups in cafes, you sit in smaller groups,” said Lee about the event format.
Event attendees included CWU President Jim Wolphart.
The event grew out of previous “listening tours” the city of Ellensburg held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the tours, Ellensburg residents were encouraged to speak about issues faced.
Sheets of paper, meant to encourage working through your thoughts in writing, topped each table.
The questions asked all related to a general theme of “belonging”. Specifically, if attendees felt like they belonged in Ellensburg, why they did or didn’t, and what was sacrificed to feel like they belonged.
After the questions, a talking token — a Central Transit toy — was passed around. Each member of the table was encouraged to answer transparently.
Each session lasted 15 minutes. After the 15 minutes, groups would move tables, and answer new questions. This went on for four rotations, as groups eventually ended up at their original table, and compiled their general thoughts from the questions and answers.
The event capped off with attendees asked to share any takeaways from their discussions. Common themes across answers were talks of sacrificing one’s self, identity and values, to feel like one belonged in Ellensburg.