Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The sawdust was flying at the 11th-annual High Country Log Show in Roslyn Sunday. The competition, which is free to spectators, ran on both Saturday and Sunday. Competitors faced off in events including axe throwing, speed climb, wrapper toss, and hot saws of all shapes and sizes. The event celebrates the logging heritage of Upper County and hosts competitors from all over the region.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you