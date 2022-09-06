Support Local Journalism


A hearty crowd was on hand to celebrate small-town heritage and togetherness at the annual Coal Miners Parade in Roslyn Sunday. First responders, local government representatives, and community members walked and rode in the parade, which made two loops around the parade circuit in the Roslyn tradition. This year’s King Coal title was bestowed on Leonard Rushton.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

