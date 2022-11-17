The iconic Davidson Building symbolized the historic downtown in Ellensburg. The Ellensburg Downtown Association is sponsoring Plaid Friday and Shop Local again this year and it will set the hometown holidays in motion on Nov. 25.
It’s all tied together in one big downtown Ellensburg holiday package. Hometown Holidays, Plaid Friday and Shop Local is designed to open the door to local shopping and bring out a little hometown hospitality. And it all gets underway on the day following Thanksgiving.
For decades, Ellensburg has been generating Moments to Remember, drawing hundreds to downtown to mark the start of the holiday season with literally the flip of a switch.
On Nov. 25, when darkness falls, the historic downtown buildings will come alive with more than 10,000 Christmas lights outlining their facades, getting Hometown Holidays underway with games and entertainment.
Plaid Friday sets it all in motion with a nationwide celebration on the Friday after Thanksgiving in lieu of Black Friday.
Unlike Black Friday, Plaid Friday is designed to encourage shoppers to shop small and support local as they kick off their holiday season. Participating businesses offer deals and discounts to shoppers wearing plaid.
So, shoppers can get your plaid on and find your unique shopping experience, Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director Brenda DeVore said.
“Join the EDA for Plaid Friday, and help us bring shoppers downtown to experience local charm and exceptional customer service on the craziest shopping day of the year,” she said.
“When we support small business, we are supporting a personal dream. So, before you sit down in front of your computer this holiday season, step out and show your gratitude to our business owners and their employees for staying strong and keeping our community a fun place to live, work, play and shop.”
The Shop Local Contest starts on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 14. The second annual EDA Shop Local contest is designed to celebrate local business options and finding interesting gifts.
The Shop Local format includes:
• Three random winners will win cash prizes of $250, $500 and $1,000
• Every time you spend $25 or more at any Ellensburg business, you can enter for a chance to win
• Simply snap a photo of your receipt (be sure it shows an Ellensburg business address), and upload it at www.EllensburgDowntown.org.
• There is no limit to the number of times a person may enter.
• Winners will be contacted Dec. 15 and cash prizes will be awarded Dec. 16.