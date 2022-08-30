...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Senator Patty Murray speaks to local first responders and emergency planners at a roundtable event in Cle Elum Thursday.
When it comes to the perennial battle against the threat of wildfires within Central Washington, agencies charged with the fight are constantly looking for innovative and direct solutions to help mitigate the problem.
Sen. Patty Murray visited Upper County last Thursday and took time to meet with local first responders to talk about the challenges they face in their fight against wildfires. Representatives from Kittitas and Yakima counties were on hand to share their experiences, needs, and plans for the future with Murray.
“I know it’s dangerous work,” Murray said of the fight against wildfires throughout the state. “It’s critical work. We all know that we’re seeing more wildfires and more intense wildfires throughout the season. The federal government has to step up its response.”
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue Chief John Sinclair spoke with Sen. Murray at the roundtable discussion and told her that he recently attended the Central Washington Initiative with Rep. Kim Schrier, where several issues were addressed involving wildfire response.
“We’ve got the trifecta going on,” he said about the current wildfire situation within Central Washington. “We’ve got some element of climate change going on. We used to have a fire season, and now we have a fire year. We also have a significant infestation of our forests. Our forests are dying, and at the same time, we are seeing a greater push to what we call the wildland-urban interface.”
Sinclair said the increase of people building homes in the wildland-urban interface has resulted in Kittitas County Fire District 7, which covers much of Upper County, being the second-fastest fire district in growth throughout the state over the past decade.
“There are over 1,800 homes,” he said of the district’s coverage. “Because of COVID, these homes were planned to be secondary homes. Eighty-five percent of these homes will now be primary homes because of telework. We’re seeing that, and we have significant fire danger out here.”
Despite the looming fire risk that faces the region every season, Sinclair said the county has been very lucky to date.
“With Jolly Mountain, we were planning the evacuation of Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald,” he said of the event. “We had a fire over off Mt. Rainier that landed its smoke column right over the top of Jolly Mountain here for three critical days while they finished the contingency line. Otherwise, we would have had Washington’s equivalent of Paradise, California with a devastating wind-driven event. We are one windy day away from having another Paradise, California here in the Kittitas Valley.”
With the worsening conditions and the growing population, especially in the wildland-urban interface areas, Sinclair said active management of the forest is paramount at this point. He said concepts like biochar, biomass, and a small-diameter mill could have a positive effect on the management practices of local forestlands. He said one of the major challenges related to moving forward with plans like those is that it’s difficult to fast-track projects through the large amounts of federal legislation such as the Endangered Species Act.
“It’s very difficult to take a proactive stance,” he said. “It’s like logging is a horrible four-letter word. It is not, and what we need to recognize is that when we have a devastating fire, that doesn’t help the endangered species either. We have to be able to find a way to go out and put a good fire on the landscape. We have to go out and do fuels mitigation. There has to be some level of grazing. There have to be ways we can go out and get money into the community for shaded fuel breaks like they’ve done in communities in Colorado.”
Sinclair said first responders are pleased that federal funds are being channeled into the U.S. Forest Service to deal with wildfire mitigation issues, but he said some of that money must be passed through to the state and county/municipal levels.
“We can go out and do the most good for the areas that we are seeing,” he said.