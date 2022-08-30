Support Local Journalism


When it comes to the perennial battle against the threat of wildfires within Central Washington, agencies charged with the fight are constantly looking for innovative and direct solutions to help mitigate the problem.

Sen. Patty Murray visited Upper County last Thursday and took time to meet with local first responders to talk about the challenges they face in their fight against wildfires. Representatives from Kittitas and Yakima counties were on hand to share their experiences, needs, and plans for the future with Murray.

