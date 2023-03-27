Former world triple jump record holder Willie Banks, left, and Central Washington assistant track and field coach Brittany Aanstad address World Records Camp athletes and clinicians Saturday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex.
Former world triple jump record holder Willie Banks advises World Records Camp long jumpers and triple jumpers Saturday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex.
Former world triple jump record holder Willie Banks advises World Records Camp long jumpers and triple jumpers Saturday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex.
World Records Camp javelin clinician Duncan Atwood address athletes Saturday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex.
Wahluke High School track and field coach Joel Dugan addresses World Records Camp athletes and clinicians Saturday at Central Washington University's Recreation Sports Complex.
Listening to instinct and tuning out critics are World Records Camp lessons to live by.
Track and field athletes from 18 schools and clubs including Ellensburg High, Cle Elum-Roslyn High and Central Washington University, Kennewick’s Tri-City Thunder and Spokane’s Valley Flash learned through technique, theory, coaching and team-building games Saturday at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex.
Willie Banks set the world triple jump record at 58 feet, 11 ¼ inches on June 16, 1985, at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Indianapolis, and held it for 10 years, one month and two days. He advised long jumpers and triple jumpers as the horizontal jump clinician.
Banks took silver in the triple jump at the 1983 World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, and helped to found the World Records Camp with Wahluke High track and field coach Joel Dugan. They later moved it to the corner of North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue in Ellensburg.
“We’d been hosting it down in Mattawa for five years, and we brought it up here because a lot of people don’t want to go to Mattawa,” said Dugan, a Bothell native whose wife Alexis is the Wahluke High sprints coach. Both are Central grads. “I love it there, and it’s a great community. We’ve got a great track, but there’s also no infrastructure for food and hotels and stuff, so to make it financially more possible.”
The Dugans moved back to Ellensburg near Bowers Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brittany Aanstad, the Central coach, brought two of her athletes last year, so we got connected, and now I think she has 40 of her athletes here,” said coach Dugan, who was pleased to find that the college athletes wanted to improve instead of earning credit hours. “We’ve got college, high school, middle school and then an 8-year-old girl. We used to always have Andre Phillips, who was a gold medalist in the 400 hurdles, but he had to go to a funeral, and we have Tia Jones, who’s No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 4 in the world, so she’s obviously trying to make the Olympic team. She was demonstrating earlier, and literally every drill stopped – it was insane.”
Aanstad had just the connections for the camp’s new site.
“I want my kids to get better, and who better than Olympic athletes?” Dugan said. “And, also, track doesn’t always get the most love, and I want to grow the sport and get it the respect that I think it deserves because I think it’s just as important as football or basketball or anything. It’s the second-most popular sport in the world after soccer, or something.”
The Recreation Sports complex also is easier to get to.
“We can make this really a special thing for people to come from all over, not just this area but they would come from California, they’d come from Nevada – trust me, I’ve done these camps,” said Banks, who imagines a multiday camp with upwards of 300 kids and looks forward to Nicholson Pavilion’s state-of-the-art reopening this fall. “When they hear the people that come, they’ve got an Olympic silver medalist here, we’ve had gold medalists, we’ve had world champions, we’ve had world record holders, and these people are not just athletes, they’re coaches, fantastic clinicians.”
Chris Nilsen of Kansas City, Missouri, the silver medal winner in the pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, was this event’s clinician.
“Instinct will get you further than anything else in this world,” Nilsen said. “I was so focused on being in the zone and so focused on finding that feeling of success to where I could really, truly feel like me when it matters, and what I figured out is that instinct compels us to be successful. It’s what compels us to be happy; it’s what compels us to want to do the best things we want to do with our lives.”
Banks tells the story of his three-clap triple jump warmup becoming an international field event tradition in July 1981 at the DN Galan in Stockholm: Five overserved fans imitated his ritual and, by his fifth jump, most stadium spectators stood and clapped above their heads in anticipation.