Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Listening to instinct and tuning out critics are World Records Camp lessons to live by.

Track and field athletes from 18 schools and clubs including Ellensburg High, Cle Elum-Roslyn High and Central Washington University, Kennewick’s Tri-City Thunder and Spokane’s Valley Flash learned through technique, theory, coaching and team-building games Saturday at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex.


Tags

Recommended for you