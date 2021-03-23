Support Local Journalism


Girls athlete of the week: EHS cross country runner Kate Laurent

Already an incredibly accomplished long distance runner, Ellensburg High School cross country extraordinaire Kate Laurent won the CWAC Cross Country Showcase this past Saturday, running the 4,000-meter race in 15 minutes and 34 seconds.

Her finishing time was nearly 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Ellensburg High School’s Kate Laurent, left, Leah Holgren, and Rylee Leishman compete in a 5000-meter cross country race at Rotary Park. Oct. 17, 2019.

Laurent helped the EHS girls cross country team win the CWAC Showcase, almost sweeping the top-six positions, and has all of next season to make another run at a successful year.

Junior quarterback Ryker Fortier escapes a tackle in Ellensburg High School’s 22-14 win over Grandview High School on Friday.

Boys athlete of the week: EHS quarterback/safety Ryker Fortier

In the Ellensburg High School football team’s final game of the shortened season, its quarterback came to play. Ryker Fortier came up huge with two first half touchdown runs to give the Bulldogs the lead, and his final touchdown, a 16-yard strike through the air, capped off a three-touchdown performance in a 22-14 win.

Fortier accounted for nearly 200 yards and help pace the Bulldogs offense to a season-high scoring effort. The junior quarterback also plays in the defensive backfield, and helped EHS hold Grandview to just two touchdowns and the game-clinching stop on the final drive.

