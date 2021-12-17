PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball sweeps Kittitas By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Warriors junior Luke Chafin (5) celebrates making a 3-point halftime buzzer beater from the left shoulder Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas junior guard Conner Coles (4) shoots a free throw against Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas senior guard Michael Towner (22) shoots a free throw against Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn junior Cash Najar (4) leads a fast break Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn junior Jett Favero (15) drives to the baseline Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas sophomore guard Doug Varnum (5) posts up against Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore Mackney Williams (40) Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas freshman wing Elysa Nash (12) drives towards the paint against Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn freshman post Gwen Ellison (40) looks to pass atop the arc Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn senior guard/post Isabelle Martin blocks a Kittitas sophomore guard Reyse Phillips (32) layup Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas freshman guard Rillee Huber (13) looks for an open teammate against Cle Elum-Roslyn eighth-grade point guard Gracie Glondo (24) Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn junior power forward Rachael Bator shoots a free throw Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn eighth-grade point guard Gracie Glondo brings the ball up the floor Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore point guard/shooting guard Ella Singer (22) drives into the lane Friday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It took overtime for the traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball girls to escape Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Kittitas Friday with their first win against the Coyotes in three tries since May 28, but the Warriors prevailed 46-43.Elysa Nash of Kittitas (2-5 overall, 0-1 EWAC West) drew the Coyotes closer to the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) at 44-43 with a put-back with 10 seconds left in extra time, but Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Rachael Bator sank a free throw with 5.6 seconds left and Gwen Ellison hit another with 1.3 left.Gracie Glondo (18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and an assist), Isabelle Martin (13 points, seven rebounds, a steal and an assist) and Bator (12 points and 11 rebounds) led the Warriors while Nash (12 points) and Morgan Nunley (11 points) sparked Kittitas. The Warrior boys improved to 6-0, 2-0 and 18-3 in 2021 with a 68-48 win at Kittitas (2-5, 0-1) in the nightcap, their third triumph over the Coyotes since May 28.Jett Favero (15 points, four rebounds and two steals), Gage Ellison (14 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and an assist) and Luke Chafin (12 points, a rebound and a steal) kept Cle Elum-Roslyn running.The Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn boys and girls will see each other again in the rematch scheduled for Jan. 21 in Cle Elum.Next for the Warriors’ girls and boys are home games against Walla Walla Valley Academy of the EWAC East scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively.The Coyotes girls and boys will head to EWAC East rival Mabton for respective 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games Saturday.Cle Elum-Roslyn girls 46, Kittitas 43 (OT)CER 8 13 6 11 8 — 46KIT 6 13 9 10 5 — 43SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-3, 1-1): Gracie Glondo 18, Isabelle Martin 13, Rachael Bator 12, Gwen Ellison 2, DeWitt. 3-pointers — None. Totals 17 12-31 46.Kittitas (2-5, 0-1): Elysa Nash 12, Morgan Nunley 11, Reyse Phillips 9, Hannah Moore 4, Rillee Huber 3, Hope Harris 2, Sydney Bare 2.Cle Elum-Roslyn boys 68, Kittitas 48 CER 15 28 13 12 — 68KIT 8 6 14 20 — 48SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-0, 2-0): Favero 15, Gage Ellison 14, Luke Chafin 12, Joel Kelly 7, Cash Najar 7, Mackney Williams 6, Cole Singer 5, Heath Montgomery 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Chafin 4, Favero 3, Najar, Singer). Totals 28 3-14 68.Ellensburg girls 57, Grandview 37Friday in GrandviewEllensburg scoring — Jamison Philip 17, Kavara Jones 9, Rylee Leishman 9, Katie Blume 9.Next: Ephrata at Ellensburg (6-0 overall, 1-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference), 4 p.m. SaturdayGRANDVIEW BOYS 67, ELLENSBURG 56ELL 12 11 15 18 — 56GRA 16 8 20 23 — 67Friday in GrandviewEllensburg scoring — Cade Gibson 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals; Emmett Fenz 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, steal; JT Fenz 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, block; Darius Andaya 4 points, rebound, assist, block; Jack Morrill 2 points, two rebounds, assist, block; Eli Lewis 2 points, two rebounds; Noah Nealey 2 points, assist; Josh Boast 1 point, six rebounds, two steals, assist.Next: Ephrata at Ellensburg (2-2 overall, 1-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference), 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Assist Steal Basketball Sport Gwen Ellison Extra Time Rachael Bator Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joySheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgun Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter