Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It took overtime for the traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball girls to escape Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Kittitas Friday with their first win against the Coyotes in three tries since May 28, but the Warriors prevailed 46-43.

Elysa Nash of Kittitas (2-5 overall, 0-1 EWAC West) drew the Coyotes closer to the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) at 44-43 with a put-back with 10 seconds left in extra time, but Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Rachael Bator sank a free throw with 5.6 seconds left and Gwen Ellison hit another with 1.3 left.

Gracie Glondo (18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and an assist), Isabelle Martin (13 points, seven rebounds, a steal and an assist) and Bator (12 points and 11 rebounds) led the Warriors while Nash (12 points) and Morgan Nunley (11 points) sparked Kittitas.

The Warrior boys improved to 6-0, 2-0 and 18-3 in 2021 with a 68-48 win at Kittitas (2-5, 0-1) in the nightcap, their third triumph over the Coyotes since May 28.

Jett Favero (15 points, four rebounds and two steals), Gage Ellison (14 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and an assist) and Luke Chafin (12 points, a rebound and a steal) kept Cle Elum-Roslyn running.

The Kittitas and Cle Elum-Roslyn boys and girls will see each other again in the rematch scheduled for Jan. 21 in Cle Elum.

Next for the Warriors’ girls and boys are home games against Walla Walla Valley Academy of the EWAC East scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively.

The Coyotes girls and boys will head to EWAC East rival Mabton for respective 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. games Saturday.

Cle Elum-Roslyn girls 46, Kittitas 43 (OT)

CER 8 13 6 11 8 — 46

KIT 6 13 9 10 5 — 43

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-3, 1-1): Gracie Glondo 18, Isabelle Martin 13, Rachael Bator 12, Gwen Ellison 2, DeWitt. 3-pointers — None. Totals 17 12-31 46.

Kittitas (2-5, 0-1): Elysa Nash 12, Morgan Nunley 11, Reyse Phillips 9, Hannah Moore 4, Rillee Huber 3, Hope Harris 2, Sydney Bare 2.

Cle Elum-Roslyn boys 68, Kittitas 48

CER 15 28 13 12 — 68

KIT 8 6 14 20 — 48

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-0, 2-0): Favero 15, Gage Ellison 14, Luke Chafin 12, Joel Kelly 7, Cash Najar 7, Mackney Williams 6, Cole Singer 5, Heath Montgomery 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Chafin 4, Favero 3, Najar, Singer). Totals 28 3-14 68.

Ellensburg girls 57, Grandview 37

Friday in Grandview

Ellensburg scoring — Jamison Philip 17, Kavara Jones 9, Rylee Leishman 9, Katie Blume 9.

Next: Ephrata at Ellensburg (6-0 overall, 1-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference), 4 p.m. Saturday

GRANDVIEW BOYS 67, ELLENSBURG 56

ELL 12 11 15 18 — 56

GRA 16 8 20 23 — 67

Friday in Grandview

Ellensburg scoring — Cade Gibson 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals; Emmett Fenz 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, steal; JT Fenz 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, block; Darius Andaya 4 points, rebound, assist, block; Jack Morrill 2 points, two rebounds, assist, block; Eli Lewis 2 points, two rebounds; Noah Nealey 2 points, assist; Josh Boast 1 point, six rebounds, two steals, assist.

Next: Ephrata at Ellensburg (2-2 overall, 1-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference), 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.