The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team eclipsed the century mark against Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Granger on Senior Night Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.
With the West regular-season championship in hand, the No. 11 Warriors celebrated fourth-years Caleb Bogart, Cash Najar, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly, Dominick Johnson, Jett Favero and Trever Spear before a 105-53 win.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-2 overall, 10-0 West) will host the East’s fourth seed in a 6 p.m. EWAC Tournament quarterfinal Feb. 7 as the West and East’s top four teams qualify.
Chafin led the Warriors with 24 points, four assists, a block and five rebounds as Cle Elum-Roslyn jumped out 18-10 through a quarter, 54-23 at intermission and 86-49 through three.
Kelly (23 points, nine assists, four blocks, 13 rebounds and two steals), Favero (20 points, assist, five rebounds and two steals), Mac Williams (12 points, seven rebounds and a steal) and Bogart (10 points, five assists, seven rebounds and seven steals) also reached double-digit scoring as Granger fell to 2-15, 2-8.
Next for the Warriors, winners of nine in a row, is a 7:30 p.m. game at Highland (2-15, 1-9) Tuesday in Cowiche.
Ellensburg 90, East Valley 88 (3 OT)Saturday in Yakima
ELL 21 13 11 16 12 10 7 — 90
EVA 17 19 14 11 12 10 5 — 88
Emmett Fenz 43 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Eli Lewis 12 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal; Darius Andaya 11 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, block; Gunner Fenz 8 points, rebound, 7 assists, steal, block; Justus Schmidt 8 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal; Josh Boast 5 points, 6 rebounds, assist, steal; Cy Clark 3 points, assist; Charlie Bennett rebound. EVA (8-10, 4-6) — Teegan Hooper 19, Eli Esquivel 15, Anthony Tasker 15, Nick Field 14, Chase Staymates 13, Preston Studer 10, Brady Locke 2.
NEXT: Othello (7-11 overall, 3-7 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (7-11, 3-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Mabton 54, Kittitas 34Saturday in Mabton
NEXT: Kittitas (5-12 overall, 4-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 16 Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington (12-6), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLEllensburg 63, East Valley 28Saturday in Yakima
ELL 19 19 16 9 — 63
EVA 10 4 5 9 — 28
ELL — Olivia Anderson 24 points, assist, 6 rebounds; Layne Rogel 8 points, assist; Quinn Rogel 8 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds; Alana Marrs 8 points, 5 rebounds; Jamison Philip 5 points, 3 assists, rebound; Molly Moffat 4 points, 2 rebounds; Rylee Leishman 2 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Brooke Ravet 2 points, rebound; Ellie Markus 2 points; Daphne Mahre 3 rebounds; Ella Anderson 2 rebounds; June Nemrow rebound.
NEXT: No. 19 Othello (12-7 overall, 7-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 1 Ellensburg (18-0, 11-0), 6 p.m. Thursday
Mabton 64. Kittitas 41Saturday in Mabton
KITT 9 11 15 6 — 41
MAB 15 20 14 15 — 64
KITT — Elysa Nash 15, Hope Harris 12, Blackmore 4, Ava Both 4, Knudson Brown 4, Rillee Huber 2.
NEXT: Kittitas (8-8 overall, 5-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington (7-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday