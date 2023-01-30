CER boys

Luke Chafin (5) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team won their ninth game in a row Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team eclipsed the century mark against Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Granger on Senior Night Saturday at Walter Strom Middle School.

With the West regular-season championship in hand, the No. 11 Warriors celebrated fourth-years Caleb Bogart, Cash Najar, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly, Dominick Johnson, Jett Favero and Trever Spear before a 105-53 win.


