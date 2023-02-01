Cle Elum-Roslyn boys

Mac Williams (40), Kaiden-James Ellis (22), Jett Favero (15), Joel Kelly, Cash Najar (4) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team are pictured in their 93-19 Jan. 10 home win against Highland. Cle Elum-Roslyn hosts Kittitas Friday.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team ran away with an 81-28 win at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Highland Tuesday in Cowiche.

Jett Favero (23 points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals), Luke Chafin (20 points, four assists and three rebounds) and Joel Kelly (16 points, four assists, two blocks, 14 rebounds and a steal) led the Warriors in scoring.


Tags

Recommended for you