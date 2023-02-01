Mac Williams (40), Kaiden-James Ellis (22), Jett Favero (15), Joel Kelly, Cash Najar (4) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team are pictured in their 93-19 Jan. 10 home win against Highland. Cle Elum-Roslyn hosts Kittitas Friday.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team ran away with an 81-28 win at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Highland Tuesday in Cowiche.
Jett Favero (23 points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals), Luke Chafin (20 points, four assists and three rebounds) and Joel Kelly (16 points, four assists, two blocks, 14 rebounds and a steal) led the Warriors in scoring.
Next for No. 12 Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-2 overall, 11-0 EWAC West) is a home game with Kittitas scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 72, Kittitas 40
NEXT: Goldendale (6-10 overall, 5-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (5-13, 4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLCle Elum-Roslyn 63, Highland 33
Tuesday in Cowiche
NEXT: Kittitas at No. 11 Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-4 overall, 9-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), 6 p.m. Friday
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 53, Kittitas 27
Tuesday in Ritzville
NEXT: Goldendale (8-8 overall, 5-6 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Kittitas (8-9, 5-5), 6 p.m. Thursday