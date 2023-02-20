...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Julie Hurley (22), Gracie Glondo (24), Nikole Anderson (20), Nellie Nicholls (12) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team, pictured against Highland Jan. 10 at Walter Strom Middle School, open Class 2B State against Upper Columbia Academy (Spangle) Saturday at Ellensburg High.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are onto Class 2B State after finishing their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament runs Saturday at Granger High School.
The West runner-up girls (19-5 overall) routed White Swan (16-8) in 69-44 third-place fashion for their seventh triumph by at least 25 points, while the repeat West champion boys (20-4) fell 48-42 to Dayton-Waitsburg (13-7) for fourth.
The Warrior girls received the 10th Class 2B seed Sunday and are scheduled for a first-round contest with 15th-seed Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle (12-11) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ellensburg High. The winner will see the second-seed Okanogan/seventh-seed Rainier loser in the Round of 12 at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at Spokane Arena.
Cle Elum-Roslyn's girls brought home 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1984-85 and 1992-93 Class 1A trophies, and begin their first state appearance since their 2017-2018 Class 1A first-round trip and their 15th since 1980-81.
The Class 2B 14th-seed Warrior boys are back from last winter's regionals and set for the opening round against 11th-seed Wahkiakum (17-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at W.F. West High in Chehalis. The winner takes on the third-seed Lake Roosevelt/sixth-seed Napavine loser in the Round of 12 at 9 a.m. March 1 at Spokane Arena.
In the meantime, Gracie Glondo’s 22 points, assist, nine rebounds and two steals helped her Warriors lead White Swan 19-12 through a quarter, 38-28 at intermission and 58-34 through three Saturday. Nellie Nicholls went for a 20-point, four-assist, one-block, 12-rebound, two-steal double-double, and Jadison Wallick (five points, an assist, a block and a steal) pulled in 10 rebounds.
In the boys’ contest, Luke Chafin (13 points, an assist, two blocks and three rebounds), Dominick Johnson (12 points, an assist, seven rebounds and a steal) and Joel Kelly (10 points, four assists, a block, 11 rebounds, a steal and a deflection) sparked their Warriors, who trailed 12-10 through one, 25-20 at the break and 39-36 through three.