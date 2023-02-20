CER girls

Julie Hurley (22), Gracie Glondo (24), Nikole Anderson (20), Nellie Nicholls (12) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team, pictured against Highland Jan. 10 at Walter Strom Middle School, open Class 2B State against Upper Columbia Academy (Spangle) Saturday at Ellensburg High.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are onto Class 2B State after finishing their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament runs Saturday at Granger High School.

The West runner-up girls (19-5 overall) routed White Swan (16-8) in 69-44 third-place fashion for their seventh triumph by at least 25 points, while the repeat West champion boys (20-4) fell 48-42 to Dayton-Waitsburg (13-7) for fourth.


Tags

Recommended for you