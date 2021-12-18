Support Local Journalism


The Bulldog boys outscored Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata 41-23 in the second half of a 72-53 win Saturday in Ellensburg.

Emmett Fenz led Ellensburg (3-2 overall, 1-1 CWAC and 2-0 at home) with 26 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, and Cade Gibson (18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal) and Noah Nealey (12 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block) joined in.

JT Fenz came away with nine assists, eight points, six rebounds, a steal and a block, and Eli Lewis (12 rebounds, eight points, two assists and two blocks) also spurred the Bulldogs’ effort.

Ellensburg rang up 13 3-pointers — six in the third quarter as Emmett Fenz hit three, Nealey nailed two and Gibson sank another, respectively, to help outscore the Tigers 26-15 in the frame — and made seven of eight free throws.

Senior guards Ethan Black (16 points), sophomore guard Cody Black (12) and sophomore forward Hans Roberts (11) impelled the Tigers (2-5, 0-1 and winless in five road games), who struck seven times from downtown and went 10-for-15 from the line.

Emmett Fenz beat the halftime buzzer with a triple from the left corner, was fouled and completed the four-point play to put the Bulldogs ahead 41-33 at halftime, then Nealey celebrated his own buzzer beater that pushed Ellensburg ahead 57-45 to start the fourth.

Next for the Bulldogs is a game at Class 4A Davis (5-1), a winner of five in a row after beating Big 9 Conference rival Sunnyside 73-54 on the road Saturday, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Yakima.

Ellensburg 72, Ephrata 53

EPH 24 16 15 8 — 53

ELL 19 12 26 15 — 72

SCORING — Ephrata (2-5, 0-1): Ethan Black 16, Cody Black 12, Hans Roberts 11, Winston Roberts 6, Travis Hendrick 5, Aidan Devine 3. 3-pointers — 7 (C. Black 4, E. Black 2, H. Roberts). Totals 18 10-15 53.

Ellensburg (3-2, 1-1): Emmett Fenz 26, Cade Gibson 18, Noah Nealey 12, JT Fenz 8, Eli Lewis 8. 3-pointers — 13 (E. Fenz 5, Nealey 4, Gibson 4). Totals 26 7-8 72.

Mabton 61, Kittitas 48

Saturday in Mabton

Stats unavailable

Next: Class 1B Entiat at Kittitas (2-6 overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), 5 p.m. Wednesday

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Mabton 52, Kittitas 46

Saturday in Mabton

KITT 8 9 17 12 — 46

MAB 17 9 9 17 — 52

SCORING — Kittitas (2-6, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Rillee Huber 15, Elysa Nash 8, Reyse Phillips 6, Morgan Nunley 5, Hannah Moore 5, Hope Harris 3, Sydney Bare 2, Brenna Wilson 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Nunley). Totals 21 3-15 46.

Mabton (3-3-1, 1-1-1): Alana Zavala 23, Kierra Roettger 12, Alea Bonewell 9, Amy Moreno 6, Mari Galarza 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Zanala). Totals 17 17-30 52.

Next: Kittitas at Warden, 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Cle Elum-Roslyn 41, Pateros 23

Saturday in Cle Elum

Stats unavailable

Next: Walla Walla Valley Academy (2-4, 0-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-3 overall, 1-1 EWAC West), 5 p.m. Tuesday

