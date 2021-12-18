PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at home By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Bulldogs senior guard JT Fenz (32) and sophomore guard Darius Andaya (23) close against Ephrata senior guard Justin Billingsley (10) and sophomore guard Aidan Devine (40) Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard/forward Emmett Fenz (33) defends against an Ephrata junior guard Travis Hendrick (12) layup Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior guard Noah Nealey (22) defends against Ephrata sophomore guard Aidan Devine Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs junior guard Josh Boast (24) shoots against Ephrata sophomore guard Cody Black (20) Saturday in Ellensburg. Bulldogs senior guard Jack Morrill (11) boxes out against Ephrata senior guard Brayden Chomuk (42) Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldog boys outscored Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata 41-23 in the second half of a 72-53 win Saturday in Ellensburg.Emmett Fenz led Ellensburg (3-2 overall, 1-1 CWAC and 2-0 at home) with 26 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, and Cade Gibson (18 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal) and Noah Nealey (12 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block) joined in.JT Fenz came away with nine assists, eight points, six rebounds, a steal and a block, and Eli Lewis (12 rebounds, eight points, two assists and two blocks) also spurred the Bulldogs’ effort. Ellensburg rang up 13 3-pointers — six in the third quarter as Emmett Fenz hit three, Nealey nailed two and Gibson sank another, respectively, to help outscore the Tigers 26-15 in the frame — and made seven of eight free throws.Senior guards Ethan Black (16 points), sophomore guard Cody Black (12) and sophomore forward Hans Roberts (11) impelled the Tigers (2-5, 0-1 and winless in five road games), who struck seven times from downtown and went 10-for-15 from the line.Emmett Fenz beat the halftime buzzer with a triple from the left corner, was fouled and completed the four-point play to put the Bulldogs ahead 41-33 at halftime, then Nealey celebrated his own buzzer beater that pushed Ellensburg ahead 57-45 to start the fourth.Next for the Bulldogs is a game at Class 4A Davis (5-1), a winner of five in a row after beating Big 9 Conference rival Sunnyside 73-54 on the road Saturday, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Yakima.Ellensburg 72, Ephrata 53EPH 24 16 15 8 — 53ELL 19 12 26 15 — 72SCORING — Ephrata (2-5, 0-1): Ethan Black 16, Cody Black 12, Hans Roberts 11, Winston Roberts 6, Travis Hendrick 5, Aidan Devine 3. 3-pointers — 7 (C. Black 4, E. Black 2, H. Roberts). Totals 18 10-15 53.Ellensburg (3-2, 1-1): Emmett Fenz 26, Cade Gibson 18, Noah Nealey 12, JT Fenz 8, Eli Lewis 8. 3-pointers — 13 (E. Fenz 5, Nealey 4, Gibson 4). Totals 26 7-8 72.Mabton 61, Kittitas 48Saturday in Mabton Stats unavailableNext: Class 1B Entiat at Kittitas (2-6 overall, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), 5 p.m. WednesdayGIRLS’ BASKETBALLMabton 52, Kittitas 46Saturday in MabtonKITT 8 9 17 12 — 46MAB 17 9 9 17 — 52SCORING — Kittitas (2-6, 0-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Rillee Huber 15, Elysa Nash 8, Reyse Phillips 6, Morgan Nunley 5, Hannah Moore 5, Hope Harris 3, Sydney Bare 2, Brenna Wilson 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Nunley). Totals 21 3-15 46.Mabton (3-3-1, 1-1-1): Alana Zavala 23, Kierra Roettger 12, Alea Bonewell 9, Amy Moreno 6, Mari Galarza 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Zanala). Totals 17 17-30 52.Next: Kittitas at Warden, 6 p.m. Jan. 4Cle Elum-Roslyn 41, Pateros 23Saturday in Cle ElumStats unavailableNext: Walla Walla Valley Academy (2-4, 0-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-3 overall, 1-1 EWAC West), 5 p.m. Tuesday 