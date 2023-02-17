Support Local Journalism


The No. 1 Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won Thursday its 47th game in a row, its second consecutive Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament crown and its third such title since 2019-20 by beating third-seeded Prosser 73-60.

The top-seed Bulldogs (21-0 overall) finished off the eighth-ranked Mustangs (16-7) in the final for the second time in as many seasons to qualify for their seventh state trip since 2012-13 and their 19th since their Class 4A sixth-place run in 1973-74.


