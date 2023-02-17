The No. 1 Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won Thursday its 47th game in a row, its second consecutive Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament crown and its third such title since 2019-20 by beating third-seeded Prosser 73-60.
The top-seed Bulldogs (21-0 overall) finished off the eighth-ranked Mustangs (16-7) in the final for the second time in as many seasons to qualify for their seventh state trip since 2012-13 and their 19th since their Class 4A sixth-place run in 1973-74.
“Bulldog power,” the K-9 Unit Student Section chanted and clapped as Ellensburg pulled ahead 71-60 with 26.5 seconds left.
The Bulldogs outscore the opposition by a 32-point average and sent Prosser to a home CWAC/Greater Spokane League crossover with Shadle Park (11-12) at 6 p.m. Saturday, from which the winner reaches state.
Ellensburg ranks ahead of Sequim (20-1), W.F. West (19-3), Lynden (19-4) and Tumwater (18-4), and enter the first round of state Feb. 24-25 against an opponent to be determined.
The Bulldogs led Prosser 28-26 at intermission Thursday and finished the evening with a 45-34 run.
Jamison Philip scored 14 of her 21 points in the second and third quarters, shot 5-for-8 and sank a 3-pointer, made eight of 11 free throws and came through with eight assists and four rebounds.
Quinn Rogel nearly had a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds, Rylee Leishman (five assists and six rebounds) found seven of her 11 points in the fourth, and Olivia Anderson and Alana Marrs both put in 10 points and a pair of rebounds.
Mustangs freshman Deidra Phillips, a 5-foot, 9-inch All-CWAC honorable mention pick, ended with 12 of her 16 points in the fourth as 5-foot-4 first-team sophomore Adriana Milanez and 5-foot-11 honorable mention senior Kambree Blair both went for 12 points.
Prosser upset senior CWAC Player of the Year Annalee Coronado, Coach of the Year Adolfo Coronado and 19th-ranked second-seed Othello (15-9) in the semifinals but could not do the same to the Bulldogs.
Othello is set for a 3 p.m. crossover Saturday at 13th-ranked Clarkston (18-4).
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation
Cle Elum-Roslyn 49, Columbia (Burbank) 43
Thursday at Granger High School
CER 9 12 14 14 — 49
CBR 8 15 9 11 — 43
CER — Gracie Glondo 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Nellie Nicholls 19 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Maddy Kretschman 4 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds; Gwen Ellison 4 points, assist, block, 4 rebound, steal; Ella Singer 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Nikole Anderson assist, rebound; Cara Coleman assist, deflection; Jadison Wallick assist, block, 2 rebounds
NEXT — EWAC Tournament consolation: No. 17 White Swan (16-7 overall) vs. No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Granger High School; Both teams to Class 2B State first round Feb. 24-25
All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Girls’ Basketball
Player of the Year — Keegan Wolfsberger, sr., G/F, White Swan
Coach of the Year — Vince Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Sportsmanship — Granger, Highland
First Team
Gracie Glondo, fr., G, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Second Team
Nellie Nicholls, 8th, F, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Elysa Nash, so., W, Kittitas
Honorable Mention
Ella Singer, jr., G, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Aubree Knudson Brown, so., P, Kittitas
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation semifinals
Cle Elum-Roslyn 76, White Swan 41
Thursday at Granger High School
CER 10 17 22 27 — 76
WSW 10 3 9 19 — 41
CER — Joel Kelly 20 points, 2 assists, 9 blocks, 19 rebounds, steal, deflection; Luke Chafin 19 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Jett Favero 16 points, assist, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Dominick Johnson 13 points, assist, 2 blocks, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, deflection; Caleb Bogart 6 points, 4 assists, block, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; T’Shawn Quattlebaum 2 points; Cash Najar 4 rebounds, steal; Kaiden-James Ellis steal; Mac Williams rebound
NEXT — EWAC Tournament consolation: No. 23 Dayton/Waitsburg (12-7 overall) vs. No. 11 Cle Elum-Roslyn (20-3), 4 p.m. Saturday at Granger High School; Both teams to Class 2B State first round Feb. 24-25
All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Boys’ Basketball
Player of the Year – Joel Kelly, sr., F, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Coach of the Year – Greg Turcott, White Swan
Sportsmanship – Goldendale
First Team
Joel Kelly, sr., F, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Jett Favero, sr., G, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Conner Coles, sr., G, Kittitas
Second Team
Luke Chafin, sr., G, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Caleb Bogart, sr., G, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Josh Rosbach, sr., G, Kittitas
Honorable Mention
Dominick Johnson, sr., F, Cle Elum-Roslyn
Terry Huber, fr., F, Kittitas
Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament
Consolation
East Valley 52, Ellensburg 47
Wednesday in Yakima
EHS 5 17 12 13 — 47
EVA 9 12 15 16 — 52
EHS — Darius Andaya 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Josh Boast 11 points, 5 rebounds, assist, 2 steals; Garrett Marrs 10 points, 3 rebounds; Emmett Fenz 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Gunner Fenz 2 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals; Cy Clark 2 points; Eli Lewis 2 rebounds, assist; Garrett Loen 2 rebounds; Justus Schmidt 2 rebounds. EVA (11-13) — Preston Sluder 13, Nick Field 11, Chase Staymates 11, Eli Esquivel 9, Teagan Hooper 4, Brady Locke 4
NEXT — Ellensburg (9-13 overall): End of season