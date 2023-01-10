Olivia Anderson and the No. 1 Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 38th in a row against visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley Saturday.
The 6-foot, 6-inch senior center and University of Washington women’s basketball signee’s 23 points—11 in the third quarter—with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks led a 68-28 runaway, the Bulldogs’ sixth by at least 40 points in the young season.
Layne Rogel, a 5-foot-10 sophomore forward, went for 14 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block as Ellensburg (12-0 overall, 5-0 CWAC) led 16-6 through one, 30-14 at halftime and 53-21 through three.
Mya Alvarado, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, led her Red Devils (4-7, 2-1) with 10 points.
Next for the Bulldogs, playing to a 32.2-point average scoring differential and ahead of Clarkston (4-1) and Sequim (10-0) in the WIAA Class 2A RPI Rankings, is a 6 p.m. game Friday in Othello (6-6, 2-2 through Monday).
Annalee Coronado, a 5-foot-10 Huskies senior guard committed to Central Washington University women’s basketball, helps her side to the conference’s second-best average margin (9.7), though No. 6 Prosser (8-3, 3-1) and East Valley are second and third in the standings.
“Coming into this year, Othello was thought of one of the better teams in the league,” Ellensburg varsity assistant Rocky Gibson said. “Any league opponent, the first time through, it’s never going to be easy, but we want to get after it for 32 minutes. You don’t want to take anyone lightly.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn 53, Granger 16
CER—Nellie Nicholls 18 points, assist, block, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Gracie Glondo 12 points, assist, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Maddy Kretschman 9 points, assist, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Cienna Smith 6 points, 3 rebounds; Gwen Ellison 4 points, assist, 2 blocks, steal; Ella Singer 2 points, rebound, 3 steals; Jadison Wallick 2 points, assist, 3 rebounds, steal; Julie Hurley 2 rebounds, steal; Cara Coleman 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals.
MAB (8-5, 3-2)—Alana Zavala 12, Esmeralda Sanchez 10, Keirrah Roettger 8, Ashley Macedo 7, Mari Galarza 4, Alea Bonewell 4, Jasmin Chavez 2, Jezebel Ramirez 2, KIT—Leah Weekes 7 points; Brenna Wilson 4 points; Aubree Knudson Brown 4 points, 12 rebounds; Ava Both 2 points, Sydney Bare; Elysa Nash 8 rebounds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 78, Granger 37
CER—Jett Favero 18 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Luke Chafin 17 points, 4 assists, block, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Joel Kelly 13 points, 6 assists, block, 18 rebounds, steal; Caleb Bogart 13 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Dominick Johnson 8 points, 3 assists, block, 12 rebounds; Mac Williams 7 points, block, 6 rebounds; Cash Najar 2 points, 3 rebounds, steal.
East Valley 44, Ellensburg 43
ELL—Emmett Fenz 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Gunner Fenz 8 points; Darius Andaya 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block; Josh Boast 5 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists; Eli Lewis 2 points, 6 rebounds, block; Charlie Bennett 7 rebounds, assist, block; Garrett Loen 5 rebounds, 3 assists, block. EVL (6-5, 2-1)—Nick Field 9, Chase Staymates 9, Eli Esquivel 7, Anthony Tasker 7, Teegan Hooper 5, Brady Locke 4, Preston Sluder 3.
