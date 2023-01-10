Support Local Journalism


Olivia Anderson and the No. 1 Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 38th in a row against visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival East Valley Saturday.

The 6-foot, 6-inch senior center and University of Washington women’s basketball signee’s 23 points—11 in the third quarter—with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks led a 68-28 runaway, the Bulldogs’ sixth by at least 40 points in the young season.


