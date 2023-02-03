EHS girls

Daphne Mahre (42), Ella Armstrong (41), Ellie Markus (32), Molly Moffat (3), Brooke Ravet (30), Jamison Philip (12) and the rest of the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team, pictured against Ephrata Jan. 27, will host Grandview or East Valley in a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal on Feb. 11.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

The top-ranked Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team has just over a week between its 64-28 Feb. 2 Senior Night win over Othello and its 7 p.m. home Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Feb. 11.

The defending Class 2A state champion Bulldogs (19-0 overall, 12-0 CWAC) ride a 45-game streak into their district opener against the winner of a quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Grandview and fifth-seeded East Valley.


