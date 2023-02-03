Daphne Mahre (42), Ella Armstrong (41), Ellie Markus (32), Molly Moffat (3), Brooke Ravet (30), Jamison Philip (12) and the rest of the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team, pictured against Ephrata Jan. 27, will host Grandview or East Valley in a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal on Feb. 11.
The top-ranked Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team has just over a week between its 64-28 Feb. 2 Senior Night win over Othello and its 7 p.m. home Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal Feb. 11.
The defending Class 2A state champion Bulldogs (19-0 overall, 12-0 CWAC) ride a 45-game streak into their district opener against the winner of a quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Grandview and fifth-seeded East Valley.
The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the higher seed.
Ellensburg, ranked above Sequim (18-0), Lynden (17-3), W.F. West (16-3) and Sehome (15-3) through Feb. 2, wins by an average of 33.1 points.
Olivia Anderson (17 points, two assists and nine rebounds), Jamison Philip (16 points, four assists and four rebounds) and Quinn Rogel (14 points, an assist and 15 rebounds) led a season sweep of Othello (13-8, 8-4) as the Bulldogs honored Anderson, Rogel and Rylee Leishman (nine points, four assists, seven rebounds) in their final home game.
Senior guard Annalee Coronado put in 18 points for the Huskies, who are seeded second for the conference tournament and will host the other semifinal.
Goldendale 41, Kittitas 31Thursday in Kittitas
GOL 13 4 8 16 — 41
KIT 6 7 7 11 — 31
GOL (9-8, 6-6) — Gwen Gilliam 16; Mackenzie Dahl 11; Addi Bomberger 5; Kelly Smith 3; Jorgia Bean 3; Brook Blain 3. KIT (8-10, 5-6) — Elysa Nash 8, Aubree Knudson Brown 6, Sydney Bare 6, Rillee Huber 5, Ava Both 2, Hope Harris 2, Brenna Wilson 2.