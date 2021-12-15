Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team could not win its fourth game in a row to begin their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West season against the Timberwolves Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.

Goldendale won 54-23.

The Timberwolves (5-1 overall, 1-0 EWAC West) led 12-0 after a quarter before Isabelle Martin put Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-3, 0-1) on the board with the first two of her team-high seven points paired with two rebounds and a block three minutes into the second.

The Warriors outscored Goldendale 10-8 in the third but trailed 41-14 to start the fourth.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is an EWAC West game at Kittitas (2-4), which won 44-29 at Class 1A Wahluke Tuesday in Mattawa, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

Goldendale 54, Cle Elum-Roslyn 23

GOL 0 4 10 9 — 23

CER 12 21 8 13 — 54

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-3, 0-1): Isabelle Martin 7, Rachael Bator 4, Maddy Kretschman 3, Gracie Glondo 3, Loreydy Santiago 2, Ella Singer, Jailynn Sattler. 3-pointers — 1 (Kretschman). 8 6-13 23.

ELLENSBURG 66, WEST VALLEY 10

Katie Blume and Jamison Philip scored 13 and 12 respective points against the Class 4A Rams (2-4 overall) and improved to 5-0 Tuesday in Yakima.

Next for the Bulldogs is their Central Washington Athletic Conference opener at Grandview (2-4), which fell 57-36 at Class 1A Zillah Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

KITTITAS 44, WAHLUKE 29

Reyse Phillips led the Coyotes (2-4 overall) with 12 points including a 3-pointer and 3-of-5 from the free throw line against the Class 1A host Warriors (0-4) Tuesday in Mattawa.

Wahluke senior Ellee Marlow, a 5-foot-9-inch center, led her side with 11 points.

Next for Kittitas is its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener against Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-2, 0-1 EWAC West), which fell 54-23 to visiting Goldendale Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

Kittitas 44, Wahluke 29

KIT 12 11 14 7 — 44

WAH 6 7 6 10 — 29

SCORING — Kittitas (2-4): Reyse Phillips 12, Hope Harris 9, Rillee Huber 6, Morgan Nunley 5, Kinzie Federwisch 4, Elysa Nash 4, Hannah Moore 2, Sydney Bare 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Harris, Phillips). 16 10-18 Totals 44.

Wahluke (0-4): Ellee Marlow 11, Madison Harlow 9, Anai Vivar 4, Dreama Wyena 2, Cynthia Moreno Diaz 2, Salma Martinez.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WEST VALLEY 78, ELLENSBURG 55

Cade Gibson led the Bulldogs (2-1 overall) with 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals against the Class 4A Rams (4-1) Tuesday in Yakima.

JT Fenz (14 points), Emmett Fenz (12 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Darius Andaya (eight rebounds and a block) followed.

West Valley senior shooting guards Hunter Schlepp (22 points) and Jaxson Goldsmith (18 points), senior point guard Jackson Cluff (15 points), senior wing Ryker Wilburn (12 points) and freshman Landen Birly (11 points) revved the Rams.

Next for Ellensburg is its Central Washington Athletic Conference opener scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grandview (4-3), which fell 81-74 at Class 1A Zillah Tuesday.

West Valley 78, Ellensburg 55

ELL 9 17 14 15 — 55

WVA 21 21 12 24 — 78

SCORING — Ellensburg (2-1): Cade Gibson 19, JT Fenz 14, Emmett Fenz 12, Noah Nealey 6, Jack Morrill 3, Eli Lewis. 3-pointers — 6 (Gibson 3, Nealey 2, Morrill). Totals 18 13-16 55.

West Valley (4-1): Hunter Schlepp 22, Jaxson Goldsmith 18, Jackson Cluff 15, Ryker Wilburn 12, Landen Birley 11. 3-pointers — 11 (Birley 3, Schlepp 3, Goldsmith 2, Wilburn 2, Cluff). Totals 28 11-15 78.

WAHLUKE 56, KITTITAS 40

The Coyotes (2-4 overall) fell to the Class 1A host Warriors (2-2) Tuesday in Mattawa.

Kittitas is scheduled next for its Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West home opener against Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-0), which beat visiting Goldendale 84-55 Tuesday, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

