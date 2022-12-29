The Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball teams' Kittitas Holiday Tournament fortunes differed against Class 1A’s Sultan and Chelan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In their first action since upsetting the No. 16 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Warriors at home Dec. 17, the Kittitas Coyotes fell 46-42 to the Sultan Turks the first day before Chelan pulled away 53-40 the next.
Kittitas coach Nate Phillips urged his side (4-2 overall), led by Rillee Huber’s 11 points, to attack the basket and light a fourth-quarter fire Wednesday after Chelan (1-8) led 14-12 through one, 33-21 at halftime and 39-31 through three, but junior small forward Arabelle Finch's 12 points helped Chelan's Mountain Goats celebrate their first win.
Huber and Reyse Phillips led with 14 and 13 respective points against the Turks (4-5) Tuesday as 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore guard Ranah Rhylah and 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore post Cascadia Yates went for 11 points each and their fourth victory in their last six. That was despite the Coyotes’ 26-19 second-half run.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors (7-2) won their fourth in the last five Wednesday as Gracie Glondo’s 16 points, assist, four rebounds and two steals steered them past the Sultan Turks 41-23.
“I think we played all around very well against Sultan,” said Warriors coach Vince Glondo, Gracie's father. “They slowed us down on the offensive end, and we responded very well. On the defensive end, we were once again led by Ella Singer with her relentless pressure on the ball. Gwen Ellison had a great game on the defensive end, clogging up the middle and not allowing Sultan’s post players to score. Maddy Kretschman had a solid all-around game on the offensive and defensive end. I was really happy for her as she is really starting to improve on both ends.”
On Tuesday, Gracie Glondo’s 20 points, assist, eight rebounds and three steals had also sparked a 50-31 success against Chelan.
“It was nice to see the girls get back to where we were before we played Kittitas,” Vince Glondo said. “We came out a little sluggish during the Chelan game but picked up the pace in the second half. Chelan was a really physical team, but we responded well to that. Our guards really picked up the defense in the second half led by Ella Singer. Gracie had a great second half attacking the hoop and scoring and also rebounding.”
Kittitas is scheduled next for a 2:30 p.m. game Friday at Class 1A No. 23 Omak (4-3) while Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-1 West) opens 2023 at home against Goldendale (3-2, 2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest Jan. 6.
“It was really nice to be able to play this week,” Vince Glondo said. “We had our two games canceled last week, so it was really nice of Kittitas to let us jump in and pick up two games.”
Kittitas Holiday Tournament
Chelan 53, Kittitas 40
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary School
CHE 14 19 6 14 – 53
KIT 12 9 10 9 – 40
CHE – Arabelle Finch 12, Juliana Perez 9, Jayden Simmons 8, Kira Sandoval 8, Jailyn Reinhart 7, Marley Williams 6, Jayci Simmons 3. KIT – Rillee Huber 11, Brenna Wilson 7, Aubree Knudson Brown 6, Reyse Phillips 6, Elysa Nash 6, Hope Harris 4.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 41, Sultan 23
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary School
CER 9 14 11 7 – 41
SUL 10 3 4 6 – 23
CER – Gracie Glondo 16 points, assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Maddy Kretschman 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Gwen Ellison 6 points, 2 assists, 8 blocks, 6 rebounds, steal; Cara Coleman 6 points, assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Ella Singer 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Nellie Nicholls 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Nikole Anderson 2 points; Julie Hurley rebound.
Sultan 46, Kittitas 42
Tuesday at Kittitas Secondary School
SUL 17 10 11 8 – 46
KIT 8 8 16 10 – 42
SUL – Ranah Rhylah 11, Cascadia Yates 11, Faith Anderson 8, Taylor Cushing 7, Shyann Rylah 6, Rashell Salisbury 2, Wendy Asper 1. KIT – Rillee Huber 14, Reyse Phillips 13, Brenna Wilson 6, Hope Harris 4, Elysa Nash 3, Aubree Knudson Brown 2.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 50, Chelan 31
Tuesday at Kittitas Secondary School
CER 12 7 13 18 – 50
CHE 7 8 6 10 – 31
CER – Gracie Glondo 20 points, assist, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Nellie Nicholls 9 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, Gwen Ellison 7 points, assist, 7 blocks, 11 rebounds; Maddy Kretschman 6 points, block, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Jadison Wallick 4 points, 2 assists, block, 3 rebounds, steal; Ella Singer 2 points, rebound, 3 steals; Nikole Anderson 2 points; Cara Coleman 3 steals; Julie Hurley 2 rebounds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cascade Hoops Classic
Cascade 66, Kittitas 51
Wednesday in Leavenworth
KIT 10 12 13 16 – 51
CAS 13 12 22 19 – 66
KIT – Conner Coles 19, Tyce Bare 9, Nathan Varnum 8, Gabe Carlson 6, Carlos Villa 5, Terry Huber 4. CAS (2-6) – Kai Lewman 21; Hunter Stutzman 20; Kaston Dillon 15; Jonas Johnson 5; Fernando Tovar 3; Ethan Davis 2.
Coupeville 54, Kittitas 49
Tuesday in Leavenworth
COU 20 5 16 13 – 54
KIT 9 10 7 23 – 49
KIT – Nathan Varnum 15 points (6-of-10 2-point FGs), 6 rebounds; Conner Coles 12 points, 5 rebounds, block; Tyce Bare 11 points, 2 rebounds; Terry Huber 4 points, 6 rebounds; Jet Tamez 3 points, 9 rebounds; Doug Varnum 3 points; Carlos 1 point, 4 rebounds. COU (4-4) – Logan Downes 28; Cole White 6; Jonathan Valenzuela, Jr. 5; Alex Murdy 5; Dominic Coffman 4; Ryan Blouin 3; Chase Anderson 3.
NEXT: Kittitas (3-4 overall) at Class 1A No. 9 Omak (6-2), 4 p.m. Friday