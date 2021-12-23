PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kittitas girls, boys bounce Entiat By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyote basketball girls broke a two-game skid against Class 1B Entiat Wednesday in Kittitas.Elysa Nash led the Coyotes (3-6 overall) with 10 points, Ava Both scored six and Brenna Wilson and Rillee Huber scored five.The Tigers (3-4) outscored Kittitas 11-9 in the fourth but could not pull off a comeback. Next for the Coyotes of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West is their 2022 opener at Warden of the EWAC East scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 4.Kittitas Thorp 50, Entiat 22ENT 3 4 4 11 — 22 KIT 12 16 13 9 — 50SCORING — Entiat (3-4): Savannah Thrift 10, Melissa Swanson-Hill 8, Shannon Bell 3, Zoe Maas; Kittitas (3-6): Elysa Nash 10, Ava Both 6, Rose 5, Brenna Wilson 5, Rillee Huber 5, Hannah Moore 3, Hope Harris 3 (5 rebounds), Ruby Deline 2, Karmia Boguslawski 2, Stephanie Nevius 2 (2 steals), Reyse Philips, Jenna Bare, Lilly Faubion, Kinzie Federwisch. Morgan Nunley 4 steals.BOYS' BASKETBALLKittitas 60, Entiat 20The Coyotes (3-6 overall) snapped a four-game slide, matched their highest points of the season and allowed their fewest points of the winter campaign Wednesday in Kittitas.Kittitas of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference will begin 2022 with a game at Warden of the EWAC East scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alike Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter