The Coyote basketball girls broke a two-game skid against Class 1B Entiat Wednesday in Kittitas.

Elysa Nash led the Coyotes (3-6 overall) with 10 points, Ava Both scored six and Brenna Wilson and Rillee Huber scored five.

The Tigers (3-4) outscored Kittitas 11-9 in the fourth but could not pull off a comeback.

Next for the Coyotes of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West is their 2022 opener at Warden of the EWAC East scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 4.

Kittitas Thorp 50, Entiat 22

ENT 3 4 4 11 — 22

KIT 12 16 13 9 — 50

SCORING — Entiat (3-4): Savannah Thrift 10, Melissa Swanson-Hill 8, Shannon Bell 3, Zoe Maas; Kittitas (3-6): Elysa Nash 10, Ava Both 6, Rose 5, Brenna Wilson 5, Rillee Huber 5, Hannah Moore 3, Hope Harris 3 (5 rebounds), Ruby Deline 2, Karmia Boguslawski 2, Stephanie Nevius 2 (2 steals), Reyse Philips, Jenna Bare, Lilly Faubion, Kinzie Federwisch. Morgan Nunley 4 steals.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kittitas 60, Entiat 20

The Coyotes (3-6 overall) snapped a four-game slide, matched their highest points of the season and allowed their fewest points of the winter campaign Wednesday in Kittitas.

Kittitas of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference will begin 2022 with a game at Warden of the EWAC East scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

