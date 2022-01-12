PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 10 Granger girls get away from Cle Elum-Roslyn By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Warriors senior shooting guard/point guard Avalon DeWitt (3), freshman post Gwen Ellison (44) and junior shooting guard Nikole Anderson (20) defend against Granger senior guard/forward Cassandra Herrera Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwen Ellison led the Warrior girls (5-4 overall, 1-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) with 10 points, three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum, but the 10th-ranked rival Spartans (8-2, 3-1) won their fifth in a row.Maddy Kretschman served up three assists, Isabelle Martin and Rachael Bator pulled down seven and six respective rebounds, and Bator swiped three steals.Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at Highland (6-5, 2-3), which accepted a 1-0 forfeit Tuesday in Kittitas, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Cowiche. Granger 42, Cle Elum-Roslyn 25GRA 9 10 12 11 — 42CER 6 4 10 5 — 25SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-4, 1-2): Gwen Ellison 10, Gracie Glondo 4, Isabelle Martin 3, Maddy Kretschman 2, Avalon DeWitt 2, Rachael Bator 2, Nikole Anderson 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 12 1-5 25.HIGHLAND 1, KITTITAS 0The Coyotes (3-8 overall, 0-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) ceded a forfeit to the Scotties (6-5, 2-3) Tuesday in Kittitas.Next for Kittitas is a game at No. 20 Goldendale (6-3, 2-2) scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.NO. 5 ELLENSBURG AT EAST VALLEY The Bulldog girls (11-0 overall, 3-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) found their game at East Valley (5-5, 3-0) canceled Tuesday, so instead they are scheduled to play at No. 12 Prosser (10-2, 4-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.BOYS' BASKETBALLKITTITAS 44, HIGHLAND 41Nathan Varnum led the Coyotes (6-6 overall, 2-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) with 22 points and four rebounds at home Tuesday in Kittitas' fourth win in a row.Conner Coles went for 12 points, made the Coyotes' only 3-pointer in the first quarter, wrangled eight rebounds and helped to hand Highland (1-10, 0-5) its seventh consecutive loss.Next for Kittitas, fourth in the West behind No. 18 Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-1, 3-0), Mabton (6-6, 3-0) and No. 22 White Swan (6-3, 3-1), is a game at fifth-place Goldendale (5-4, 2-2) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.Kittitas 44, Highland 41SCORING — Kittitas (6-6, 2-2): Nathan Varnum 22, Conner Coles 12, Michael Towner 6, Terry Huber 2, Carlos Villa 2. Totals 15 13-23 44.ELLENSBURG AT EAST VALLEYThe No. 22 Bulldog boys (5-4 overall, 1-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) found their game at East Valley (5-4, 1-2) canceled Tuesday, so instead they are scheduled to play at Prosser (5-7, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 