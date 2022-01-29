The Warrior basketball boys gave up their fewest points of the winter and completed a season sweep of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Spartans Saturday in Granger after taking the first meeting 63-33 Jan. 11 in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1 overall, 9-0 and 25-4, 18-1 in 2021-22) won its seventh game in a row, 64-27, as the Spartans fell to 5-13, 2-9.
Luke Chafin led the Warriors with 20 points as he made 4 of 8 shots inside the arc and 4 of 5 from 3-point range with three steals, two assists, a block and a rebound. Joel Kelly came away with a 19-point, 16-rebound, four-steal, three-assist, two-block double-double on 9-of-15 field goals and 1-for-1 from the free throw line.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game against Highland (1-17, 0-10), which the Warriors beat 62-29 in their first contest Jan. 14 in Cowiche, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 64, Granger 27
Saturday in Granger
CER 10 21 16 17 — 64
GRA 7 9 8 3 — 27
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (13-1, 9-0): Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 19, Cole Singer 8, Jett Favero 8, Dominick Johnson 4, Heath Montgomery 3, Cash Najar 2. 3-pointers — 7 (Chafin 4, Favero 2, Singer). Totals 27 3-7 64.
KITTITAS 36, HIGHLAND 27
Saturday in Cowiche
SCORING — Kittitas (8-10, 4-6): Michael Rosbach 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Josh Rosbach 7 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals; Carlos Villa 7 rebounds; Conner Coles 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists, 3 blocks; Tyce Bare 2 points; Doug Varnum 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Terry Huber 3 steals, rebound.
NEXT: Granger (5-13, 2-9) at Kittitas, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday