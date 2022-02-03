The Bulldog basketball girls finished the Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Red Devils for a season sweep on the road Thursday in a style nearly identical to Tuesday's home win.
Ellensburg beat East Valley 68-14 in Yakima, two days after also holding the Red Devils to their fewest points of the season 62-14.
Dylan Philip's 16 points, Jamison Philip's 15 and Katie Blume's 10 led the Bulldogs (18-0 overall, 10-0 CWAC and 28-2, 19-2 in 2021-22), who allowed 14 or fewer points for the sixth time and have not given up more than 37 this winter.
East Valley junior center Maliyah Gordon led her side (8-9, 4-7) with five points.
The Bulldogs, victors by a CWAC-high average of 44.3 points (65.1-20.8) per game, are scheduled to host Prosser (14-4, 8-2) at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Ellensburg took the first meeting from 6-foot senior defending CWAC Most Valuable Player Halle Wright and the Mustangs, who usually win by a 12-point margin (58.1-46.1), in 48-31 fashion Monday in Prosser.
NO. 15 MABTON 49, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 39
Thursday in Cle Elum
MAB 8 6 20 15 — 49
CER 10 7 8 14 — 39
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-12 overall, 2-9 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Gracie Glondo 14, Gwen Ellison 7, Maddy Kretschman 6, Isabelle Martin 5 (11 rebounds), Rachael Bator 4, Ella Singer 2, Loreydy Santiago. 3-pointers — 1 (Kretschman). Totals 14 10-19 39.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at No. 20 White Swan (10-6, 7-3), 6 p.m. Friday
BOYS' BASKETBALL
NO. 15 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 90, MABTON 70
Thursday in Cle Elum
MAB 17 10 19 24 — 70
CER 21 22 18 29 — 90
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-1 overall, 11-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference and 27-4, 20-1 in 2021-22): Joel Kelly 23, Cole Singer 20, Dominick Johnson 14, Jett Favero 13, Luke Chafin 11, Heath Montgomery 4, Caleb Bogart 2, Gage Ellison 2, Jeffrey Smith. 3-pointers — 8 (Favero 3, Singer 2, Johnson 2, Chafin). Totals 34 14-19 90.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at White Swan (9-7, 6-4), 7:30 p.m.
NO. 16 ELLENSBURG 65, EAST VALLEY 63 (OT)
Thursday in Yakima
ELL 9 15 8 19 14 — 65
EVA 20 11 10 10 12 — 63
SCORING — Ellensburg (12-5 overall, 8-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) — Cade Gibson 19, JT Fenz 17, Gavin Marrs 16 (10 rebounds), Emmett Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 3, Fletcher Conaway 2. 3-pointers — 4 (Gibson 2, Andaya, Fenz). Totals 22 17-27 65. East Valley (10-8, 6-6): Tyrus Johnson 24, Preston Sluder 22, Brady Locke 10, Eli Esquivel 6, Teegan Hooper. 3-pointers — 10 (Johnson 4, Sluder 4, Esquivel 2). Totals 23 7-18 63.
NEXT: Prosser (9-10, 6-5) at Ellensburg, 7:15 p.m.