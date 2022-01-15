The traveling Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Bulldog girls put away the rival Huskies 54-36 Saturday.
Rylee Leishman's 13 points and Dylan Philip and Jamison Philip's 10 respective points helped Ellensburg (12-0 overall, 4-0 ahead of 10-2, 4-0 No. 11 Prosser) lead 25-14 at halftime and outscore Othello (7-3, 3-1) 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs and Huskies tied at 11 with 5:29 left in the second, but Ellensburg finished the first half on a 14-3 run and opened the third with 9-2 streak.
Othello answered with a 14-4 run to end the third on the way to junior small forward/center Briana Andrade's 13 points.
Next for Ellensburg (22-2, 13-2 in 2021-22), which outscores opponents by a 44.6-point average this winter where Prosser wins by 13.5, is a home game against Grandview (4-7, 2-2) scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellensburg 54, Othello 36
EHS 9 16 13 16 — 54
OTH 4 10 16 6 — 36
SCORING — Ellensburg (12-0, 4-0): Rylee Leishman 13, Dylan Philip 10, Jamison Philip 10. Othello (7-3, 3-1): Briana Andrada 13, Annalee Coronado 13.
NO. 19 GOLDENDALE 1, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0
The Warrior girls (5-6 overall, 1-4 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) forfeited their contest at Goldendale (8-3, 4-2) Saturday.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game against Kittitas (3-9, 0-4 before its home game with Mabton Tuesday) scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
NO. 15 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 74, GOLDENDALE 48
The Warrior boys shared the wealth for their third win in a row Saturday in Goldendale.
Jett Favero led Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1 overall, 5-0 atop the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference ahead of 7-6, 4-0 Mabton) with 20 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range with five rebounds and three steals as the Timberwolves fell to 6-5, 3-3.
Joel Kelly (17 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists), Luke Chafin (13 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Caleb Bogart (11 points on three triples, and a rebound) helped the Warriors pull away with a 21-15 run in the third quarter and a 24-7 streak in the fourth.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a home game against Kittitas (6-7, 2-3 before it hosted Mabton Tuesday) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 74, Goldendale 48
CER 14 15 21 24 — 74
GOL 12 14 15 7 — 48
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1, 5-0): Jett Favero 20, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 13, Caleb Bogart 11, Cole Singer 6, Heath Montgomery 3, Mac Williams 2, Dominick Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Bogart 3, Favero 3). Totals 25 18-26 74.
NO. 17 ELLENSBURG 58, OTHELLO 45
Emmett Fenz, Noah Nealey and Cade Gibson helped the Bulldog boys to a Central Washington Athletic Conference win Saturday in Othello.
Fenz (19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks), Nealey (16 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Gibson (11 points, five rebounds, two assists) helped Ellensburg (6-4 overall, 2-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) make seven 3-pointers and hold the Huskies (3-6, 1-2) without a triple.
Othello sophomore Andre Garza and junior Julian Alegria led their side with 11 respective points.
Next for the Bulldogs, third in the CWAC behind No. 22 Selah (7-5, 3-1), is a home game with No. 7 conference-leading Grandview (9-3, 4-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellensburg leads the CWAC with 25.7 field goals, 66 points per game and 71.1 percent from the free throw line through Saturday.
Gibson is third in scoring with a 17.4-point average behind Selah junior Levi Pepper (22.92) and Ephrata senior Ethan Black (18.57), and leads in 3-pointers per game (3).
Emmett Fenz (16.4 points per game) is fourth in scoring and leads free throw shooters at 100% (30-for-30) as JT Fenz (15.3) is fifth in scoring average and second in free throw percentage (91.3, 21-of-23).
Ellensburg 58, Othello 45
EHS 20 9 13 16 — 58
OTH 16 11 9 9 — 45
SCORING —Ellensburg (6-4, 2-2): Emmett Fenz 19, Noah Nealey 16, Cade Gibson 11, JT Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 4. 3-pointers — 7 (Gibson 3, Nealey 2, JT Fenz, E. Fenz). Totals 21 9-15 58. Othello (3-6, 1-2): Andre Garza 11, Julian Alegria 11, Rod Garza 10, Josh Tovar 8, Jorge Buenrostro 3, Travis Murdock 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 20 5-15 45.