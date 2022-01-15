The traveling Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Bulldog girls put the rival Huskies away 54-36 Saturday.
Rylee Leishman's 13 points and Dylan Philip and Jamison Philip's 10 respective points helped Ellensburg (12-0 overall, 4-0 ahead of 10-2, 4-0 No. 11 Prosser) lead 25-14 at halftime and outscore Othello (7-3, 3-1) 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs and Huskies tied at 11 with 5:29 left in the second, but Ellensburg finished the first half on 14-3 run and opened the third with 9-2 streak.
Othello answered with a 14-4 run to end the third on the way to junior small forward/center Briana Andrade's 13 points.
Next for Ellensburg (22-2, 13-2 in 2021-22) is a home game against Grandview (4-7, 2-2 this winter) scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellensburg 54, Othello 36
EHS 9 16 13 16 — 54
OTH 4 10 16 6 — 36
SCORING — Ellensburg (12-0, 4-0): Rylee Leishman 13, Dylan Philip 10, Jamison Philip 10. Othello (7-3, 3-1): Briana Andrada 13, Annalee Coronado 13.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
NO. 17 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 74, GOLDENDALE 48
The Warrior boys shared the ball for their third win in a row Saturday in Goldendale.
Jett Favero led Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1 overall, 5-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) with 20 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range with five rebounds and three steals as the Timberwolves fell to 6-5, 3-3.
Joel Kelly (17 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists), Luke Chafin (13 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Caleb Bogart (11 points on three triples, and a rebound) helped the Warriors pull away with a 21-15 run in the third quarter and 24-7 in the fourth.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is a game at Class 1B No. 18 Yakama Nation Tribal (6-4), a winner of five in a row that beat Southeast Conference rival Tekoa-Rosalia 75-67 Saturday in Rosalia, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday in Toppenish.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 74, Goldendale 48
CER 14 15 21 24 — 74
GOL 12 14 15 7 — 48
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (9-1, 5-0): Jett Favero 20, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 13, Caleb Bogart 11, Cole Singer 6, Heath Montgomery 3, Mac Williams 2, Dominick Johnson 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Bogart 3, Favero 3). Totals 25 18-26 74.
NO. 17 ELLENSBURG 58, OTHELLO 45
Emmett Fenz, Noah Nealey and Cade Gibson helped the Bulldog boys to a Central Washington Athletic Conference win Saturday in Othello.
Fenz (19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks), Nealey (16 points, two rebounds and an assist) and Gibson (11 points, five rebounds, two assists) helped Ellensburg (6-4 overall, 2-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) make seven 3-pointers and hold the Huskies (3-6, 1-2) without a triple.
Othello sophomore Andre Garza and junior Julian Alegria led their side with 11 respective points.
Next for the Bulldogs, second in the CWAC behind Selah (7-5, 3-1) is a home game with No. 7 CWAC-leading Grandview (9-3, 4-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ellensburg 58, Othello 45
EHS 20 9 13 16 — 58
OTH 16 11 9 9 — 45
SCORING —Ellensburg (6-4, 2-2): Emmett Fenz 19, Noah Nealey 16, Cade Gibson 11, JT Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 4. 3-pointers — 7 (Gibson 3, Nealey 2, JT Fenz, E. Fenz). Totals 21 9-15 58.
Othello (3-6, 1-2): Andre Garza 11, Julian Alegria 11, Rod Garza 10, Josh Tovar 8, Jorge Buenrostro 3, Travis Murdock 2. 3-pointers — None. Totals 20 5-15 45.