Junior wide receiver/defensive back Darius Andaya (2) and the Ellensburg High School football team are in a four-way tie with Ephrata, Prosser and East Valley for second in the Central Washington Athletic Conference into the final week of the regular season.
Jordan Vargas-Valle’s 24-yard field goal was the difference in the Ellensburg High School football team’s Central Washington Athletic Conference win at No. 13 East Valley Friday in Yakima.
The 5-foot, 8-inch, 243-pound senior offensive lineman/kicker split the uprights late as the Bulldogs rushed for 101 first-half yards, snapped a three-game slide and handed the Red Devils their second loss in a row, 10-7.
Darius Andaya’s short touchdown put Ellensburg (4-4 overall, 3-2 CWAC) ahead 7-0 just before halftime, but East Valley (6-2, 3-2) blocked a Bulldog punt and Red Devils senior quarterback Garin Gurtler threw a 14-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Alex Juarez for a tie early in the third quarter.
Next for Ellensburg is a Senior Night home game with Ephrata (4-4, 3-2), which survived No. 4 Prosser 20-17 in overtime Friday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
The Bulldogs, into a four-way tie with Prosser (6-2, 3-2), East Valley and Ephrata for second in the conference behind first-place No. 8 Othello (6-1, 5-0) with one regular-season game to go, can beat the Tigers for the second year in a row after sealing a 21-14 road win Sept. 17, 2021.
Kittitas/Thorp 58, Highland 6
Friday in Cowiche
NEXT: No. 13 Kittitas/Thorp (5-3 overall, 3-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at White Swan, 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Goldendale 53, Cle Elum-Roslyn 12
Friday in Goldendale
NEXT: Granger at Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-6 overall, 2-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West), Senior Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 28