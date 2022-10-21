EHS football

Junior wide receiver/defensive back Darius Andaya (2) and the Ellensburg High School football team are in a four-way tie with Ephrata, Prosser and East Valley for second in the Central Washington Athletic Conference into the final week of the regular season.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Jordan Vargas-Valle’s 24-yard field goal was the difference in the Ellensburg High School football team’s Central Washington Athletic Conference win at No. 13 East Valley Friday in Yakima.

The 5-foot, 8-inch, 243-pound senior offensive lineman/kicker split the uprights late as the Bulldogs rushed for 101 first-half yards, snapped a three-game slide and handed the Red Devils their second loss in a row, 10-7.

