Ellensburg High School seniors Olivia Anderson and Gavin Marrs have decided on their NCAA Division-I basketball futures.
Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch four-star forward, announced via Instagram Thursday her decision to play for second-year University of Washington coach Tina Langley and the Huskies.
“So thrilled to announce I’m staying close to home with my commitment to the University of Washington!” Anderson wrote. “I would like to start by saying thank you to all the coaches and mentors who have helped me throughout this process. A huge thank you to my family and friends for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best person I can be. Thank you to both my parents for all the late-night drives to and from practice, and to my sister for the endless hours spent in the gym. Lastly, I want to thank Coach Tina and the rest of the UW staff for giving me this opportunity to continue my basketball journey with them. We’re just getting started, and I can’t wait for this next chapter of my life! GO DAWGS.”
Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound three-star power forward, will join ninth-year Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and the Beavers.
“Excited to announce my commitment to Oregon State University,” Marrs tweeted Sept. 27. “I’d like to thank God for putting me in this position, and my family for always supporting me and pushing me to be a better player and person. I’d also like to thank all of the coaches, trainers, friends and teammates who helped me get here. Lastly, I want to thank Coach Tinkle and the rest of the OSU coaching staff for believing in me! Can’t wait to get to work! Go Beavs!”
The Class 2A champion Ellensburg High girls’ basketball team and the Bulldog boys are scheduled for season premieres Nov. 29 at Class 4A Eastmont in East Wenatchee.