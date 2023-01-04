Ellensburg High School senior center Olivia Anderson (23), pictured against Class 1A Cashmere at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima, led the Bulldogs with 28 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist Tuesday in Prosser.
Olivia Anderson and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 36th consecutive game with a huge second half Tuesday against Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser.
Anderson, 6-foot-6 senior center who has committed to the University of Washington, scored 28 points — 10 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth — on 13-of-18 shooting with eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in the 55-30 win, Ellensburg’s sixth win by at least 25 points.
Alana Marrs’ seven points in the fourth, four rebounds and an assist helped the Bulldogs (10-0 overall, 3-0 CWAC) to a 35-16 run after the break as Layne Rogel (six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals), Rylee Leishman (five points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals), Jamison Philip (five points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists) and Quinn Rogel (four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal) snap the Mustangs’ three-game win streak.
Deidra Philips, a 5-foot-9 freshman, led Prosser (7-3, 1-1) with nine points.
Next for the top-ranked Bulldogs, who are winning by a 27.9-point average, is a game at Ephrata (5-5, 0-2) scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Kittitas 35, Columbia Burbank 33
Tuesday in Kittitas
COL 6 3 10 14 — 33
KIT 15 6 1 13 — 35
COL (4-6) — Josie Lee 12, Hailey Jamison 10, Azlyn Pariera 9, Olivia Lee 2. KIT — Reyse Phillips 12, Rillee Huber 9, Elysa Nash 7, Aubree Knudson Brown 3, Hope Harris 3, Brenna Wilson 2.
NEXT: Kittitas (5-3 overall, 3-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at No. 23 White Swan (5-4, 0-2), 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Prosser 62, Ellensburg 57
Tuesday in Prosser
ELL 14 13 14 16 — 57
PRO 18 24 13 7 — 62
ELL — Emmett Fenz 13 points, 9 rebounds, five assists; Cy Clark 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Darius Andaya 10 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal; Gunner Fenz 8 points, 6 assists; Eli Lewis 5 points, 8 rebounds, assist, steal, block; Justus Schmidt 5 points, 4 rebounds; Josh Boast 3 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. PRO (6-2, 2-0) — JJ Reyes 21; Kory McClure 16; Kevin Flores 10; Isaak Hultberg 7; Jaden Peters 4; Chris Veloz 2; Trenton Russell 2.
NEXT: Ellensburg (5-5 overall, 1-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ephrata (4-6, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Columbia 112, Kittitas 54
Tuesday in Kittitas
COL 49 21 30 12 — 112
KIT 10 19 13 12 — 54
COL (10-1) — Quincy Scott 25; Caden Ross 24; Crew Pariera 21; Tristan Frimodt 21; Elijah Kinsey 16; Logan Beck 5. KIT — Nathan Varnum 18; Conner Coles 12; Tyce Bare 10; Josh Rosbach 5; Doug Varnum 5; Terry Huber 4.
NEXT: Kittitas (3-6 overall, 2-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at White Swan (1-8, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday.