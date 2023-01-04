EHS girls

Ellensburg High School senior center Olivia Anderson (23), pictured against Class 1A Cashmere at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima, led the Bulldogs with 28 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist Tuesday in Prosser.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Olivia Anderson and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team won their 36th consecutive game with a huge second half Tuesday against Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser.

Anderson, 6-foot-6 senior center who has committed to the University of Washington, scored 28 points — 10 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth — on 13-of-18 shooting with eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in the 55-30 win, Ellensburg’s sixth win by at least 25 points.


Tags

Recommended for you