CER baseball

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Sam Dearing reaches first base against Goldendale in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament consolation quarterfinals on Thursday in Cle Elum.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After taking 8-1 revenge victory against Warden in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament third-place game on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High baseball team is into state for the second spring in a row.

The Warriors (22-2 overall) refused the East four-seed Cougars (14-11) their third state trip in a row following a 7-3 quarterfinal upset loss on Tuesday in Cle Elum. Cle Elum-Roslyn will join District 5 champion Tri-Cities Prep and runner-up River View in the state tournament, scheduled to begin on May 20.


Tags

Recommended for you