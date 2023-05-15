After taking 8-1 revenge victory against Warden in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament third-place game on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High baseball team is into state for the second spring in a row.
The Warriors (22-2 overall) refused the East four-seed Cougars (14-11) their third state trip in a row following a 7-3 quarterfinal upset loss on Tuesday in Cle Elum. Cle Elum-Roslyn will join District 5 champion Tri-Cities Prep and runner-up River View in the state tournament, scheduled to begin on May 20.
In Saturday’s consolation semifinals just before the third-place game, the Warriors eliminated West runner-up Kittitas (11-10) with three runs in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth and five in the sixth of a 14-0 six-frame rout.
“It was win or go home,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Mike Halverson said. “We came out ready to play right off the bat against Kittitas and took that momentum into the next game. We told ourselves from the start we had to stay focused and compete every pitch and every play. End of the day we did what we needed to and are going back to the state tournament.”
Sam Dearing batted 2-for-2 against Warden for three RBIs, walked and stole a base as Cle Elum-Roslyn scored three times in the first inning, three in the fourth and two in the sixth. Caleb Bogart (1-2) doubled, scored three times, walked twice and stole a base. He also struck out seven in seven complete innings against seven hits and an unearned run.
Against Kittitas, Max Dearing (3-4) got home three times, drove in one, walked and stole a base. Clay Titus (1-3) reached home plate once, sprang three and walked. Dearing also struck out 10 in six complete innings against four hits and four walks.
Kittitas’ Eli Nash (1-1) walked twice and stole a base as Gabe Carlson and Hunter Smith both drew a base on balls.
SOFTBALL
Kittitas 15, White Swan 0 (4 innings)
Friday in Kittitas
WSW 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 6
KIT 2 2 (11) x – 15 14 0
PITCHING – KIT: Elysa Nash (11 Ks) and Shakina Miller. BATTING – Elysa Nash 3-3, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 2B, lead-off HR, 4 R; Rillee Huber 2-4, 4 R, RBI; Addison Conley 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Natalie Cox 2-3, R, RBI.
Kittitas 18, White Swan 0 (3 innings)
Friday in Kittitas
WSW 0 0 0 – 0 0 3
KIT (10) 8 x – 18 17 0
PITCHING – KIT: Reyse Phillips (7 Ks) and Shakina Miller. BATTING – Elysa Nash 2-3, HR, R, 4 RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 1-3, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Ava Both 2-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI.
NEXT: Class 2B District 5 Tournament quarterfinals, East 4 at West 1 Kittitas (13-7 overall), 4 p.m. Wednesday
Class 2A District 5 Tournament consolation semifinals
Ephrata 13, Ellensburg 2 (5 innings)
Saturday at Ephrata Softball Complex
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg at CWAC District Meet
Saturday at Huskie Stadium in Othello
Boys
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 168; 2. Ephrata 139; 3. Selah 120; 4. Prosser 95; 5. East Valley 67; 6. Grandview 40; 7. Othello 25
100-meter dash : 1. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 10.98
800-meter run: 1. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 2:00.48
110-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 15.17
300-meter hurdles: 1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 40.28
Pole vault: 1. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 12-6
Triple jump: 1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 42-1.5
Girls
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 184; 2. Selah 144.5; 3. Prosser 120.5; 4. Ephrata 89; 5. Othello 71; 6. East Valley 47; 7. Grandview 39
100-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.68
200-meter dash: 1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 27.16
800-meter run: 1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:24.89
1,600-meter run: 1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 5:36.61
3,200-meter run: 1. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 12:22.12
100-meter hurdles: 1. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 17.35
4x400-meter relay: 1. Ellensburg (Carsyn Arlt, Brooke Seim, Yutong Liang, Holly Fromherz), 4:13.23
Triple jump: 1. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 32-10.5
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC/GSL 2A Regional Championships, 3:45 p.m. Friday, Ephrata High School
TENNIS
Ellensburg at Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament Day 2
Saturday at East Valley Elementary School, Yakima
Girls’ doubles second round
Taylor Calhoun/Mai Mesler, East Valley, def. Haley Wallace/Payton Snyder, Ellensburg, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Kacey Mayo/Kelsey Franklin, Ellensburg, def. Jalee Anderson/Ceci Mendoza, East Valley, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
Girls’ singles quarterfinals
(1) Henleigh Elder, East Valley, def. Maren Burnham, Ellensburg, 6-1, 6-2; (3) Leah Lewis, Ellensburg, def. Emily Knautz, East Valley, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Girls’ doubles quarterfinals
(2) Addison Ladd/Macie Ladd, Selah, def. Kacey Mayo/Kelsey Franklin, Ellensburg, 6-1, 6-1
Girls’ doubles consolation
Kacey Mayo/Kelsey Franklin, Ellensburg, def. (4) Kendra Adams/Sarah Tamblyn, Selah, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Girls’ singles consolation
Emily Knautz, East Valley, def. Maren Burnham, Ellensburg, 6-4, 6-2
Girls’ singles semifinals
(2) Lexie Diem, Ephrata, def. (3) Leah Lewis, Ellensburg, 6-3, 6-1
Boys’ doubles second round
Eli Lewis/Konner Carlson, Ellensburg, def. Braden Moss/Will Moultray, Selah, 6-4, 6-4; Sam Altman-Coe/Luke Bayne, Ellensburg, def. Angelo Mallari/Caiden Palomera, Prosser, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 7-5
Boys’ singles quarterfinals
(2) Cameron Erb, East Valley, def. Grady Bayne, Ellensburg, 6-0, 6-0
Boys’ doubles quarterfinals
(1) Dallas DeBlasio/Ranne Meloy, East Valley, def. Eli Lewis/Konner Carlson, Ellensburg, 6-1, 6-4; (2) Jackson Addink/Jobe VanHeusden, Ephrata, def. Sam Altman-Coe/Luke Bayne, Ellensburg, 6-3, 6-4
Boys’ doubles consolation
Teegan Hooper/Brady Locke, East Valley, def. Eli Lewis/Konner Carlson, Ellensburg, 6-2, 7-5; Rylan Kozma/Ian Larkin, East Valley, def. Sam Altman-Coe/Luke Bayne, Ellensburg, 6-1, 6-3
Boys’ singles consolation
Matthew Merrell, Selah, def. Grady Bayne, Ellensburg, 6-4, 6-3
NEXT: Class 2A District 5/6 Tennis Championships Day 3, 9 a.m. Tuesday at East Valley Elementary in Yakima