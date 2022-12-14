Jett Favero, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team won their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener and their fourth game in a row Tuesday in White Swan.
The Warriors led 33-19 through a quarter, 57-26 at intermission and 69-40 through three in a 92-49 runaway.
Favero (27 points, four steals, two rebounds and an assist), Chafin (26 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal) and Kelly (24 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals) led the Warriors (5-1, 1-0) to their fifth win by least 27 points and sent White Swan to 1-2, 0-1.
Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn, scoring to a 33-point average differential, is a home game with Mabton (2-4, 1-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cle Elum-Roslyn 62, White Swan 38
Tuesday in White Swan
CER 18 18 10 16 – 62
WSW 12 6 8 12 – 38
CER scoring – Gwen Ellison 16 points, five blocks, four assists, three rebounds, steal; Nellie Nicholls 13 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, three assists; Gracie Glondo 10 points, three rebounds; Cara Coleman 9 points, four rebounds, two steals; Maddy Kretschman 6 points, five rebounds, four steals, assist; Julie Hurley 4 points, four rebounds, steal; Ella Singer 2 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals; Nikole Anderson 2 points, three rebounds.
NEXT: Mabton (4-2 overall, 1-0 EWAC West) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-1, 1-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Walter Strom Middle School