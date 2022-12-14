Jett Favero

Jett Favero (15) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team are scheduled to host Mabton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Walter Strom Middle School.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jett Favero, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys’ basketball team won their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West opener and their fourth game in a row Tuesday in White Swan.

The Warriors led 33-19 through a quarter, 57-26 at intermission and 69-40 through three in a 92-49 runaway.


Tags

Recommended for you