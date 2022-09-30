CE-R girls' soccer

Ella Singer (5) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team sealed their fourth shutout of the fall Thursday in White Swan.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The No. 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team and eighth-ranked Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Highland will face off for the league lead at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.

The Warriors (6-3 overall, 6-0 EWAC) won their fourth game in a row 13-0 Thursday in White Swan (0-7, 0-6) for their fourth shutout in their last seven outings.

Tags

Recommended for you