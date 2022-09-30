The No. 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team and eighth-ranked Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Highland will face off for the league lead at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field.
The Warriors (6-3 overall, 6-0 EWAC) won their fourth game in a row 13-0 Thursday in White Swan (0-7, 0-6) for their fourth shutout in their last seven outings.
Highland (7-1, 6-0), on a six-game win streak after keeping its fourth clean sheet against visiting 18th-ranked Goldendale (5-4, 4-2) Thursday, has taken three of the last four from Cle Elum-Roslyn, each decided by a single goal including a 2-1 EWAC Tournament championship victory in 2021 on the way to third in Class 1B/2B where the Warriors reached the first round.
The Scotties win by a 5-1 scoring average to Cle Elum-Roslyn’s 5-2.
Ellensburg 3, Ephrata 1
Thursday in Ellensburg
Scoring
4’ Layne Rogel (Jamison Philip assist)
40’ Ephrata corner kick assisted by wind
43’ Layne Rogel (Jamison Philip assist)
80’ Ellie Markus header off of Layne Rogel’s shot that hit the cross bar
NEXT: Ellensburg (3-4 overall, 2-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 1 East Valley (8-0-1, 5-0), noon Saturday in Yakima
VOLLEYBALL
Goldendale 3 (25-12, 25-11, 25-9), Kittitas 0
Thursday in Kittitas
NEXT: Kittitas (1-7 overall) at No. 5 Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington (5-1 before its game at 12th-ranked Upper Columbia Academy Monday), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ritzville
Granger 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Thursday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-3 overall, 3-2 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Mabton (3-7, 2-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday