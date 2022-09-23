Meadow Stone and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team pitched their third shutout of the young season against visiting Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Warden Thursday at Chuck Allen Field.
The Warriors won their second game in a row and their fourth in their last five, 5-0.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-3 overall, 4-0 West) also beat Warden (1-4, 1-2) for the third time in their last four meetings including the Warriors’ Nov. 2, 2021 EWAC Tournament semifinal win on the way to their Class 1B/2B first-round appearance and their fourth venture that far since 2017.
Cle Elum-Roslyn has allowed two goals in five games since its 6-2 home loss to Class 1A Cascade (Leavenworth) Sept. 8, the Warriors stand tied atop the West with Highland (5-1, 4-0) and Goldendale (4-2, 4-0), and they’re scheduled next for a 6 p.m. contest Tuesday in Goldendale.
Stone dove to block a fifth-minute Warden penalty kick Thursday — her first of several saves including one in the 47th and another in the 55th — before Caroline Smith rebounded a Cle Elum-Roslyn shot that nailed the center of the Warden crossbar and broke the scoreless tie in the 21st.
Monica Leers lifted a one-on-one shot up and over the keeper from short left in the 71st, Mia Vroman scored from the right in the 75th, Cara Coleman’s 77th-minute shot struck the keeper and rolled in, and Vroman found the back of the net again in the final two referee-counted minutes.
Grandview 3, Ellensburg 2
Thursday in Grandview
NEXT: Selah (3-4 overall, 2-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (2-2, 1-1), noon Saturday, CWU Alder Recreation Complex
FOOTBALL
Kittitas-Thorp 24, River View 21
Thursday in Finley
Jonathan Martin kicked the go-ahead field goal with 45 seconds left, River View drove to the Coyotes’ 21-yard line and Terry Huber sealed the win with an interception.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Kittitas/Thorp (2-2 overall), 7 p.m. Sept. 30
VOLLEYBALL
Ellensburg 3, Grandview 0
Thursday in Grandview
EHS – Abby Harrell 13 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 4 blocks; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 1 block; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 12 digs, 4 assists; Lilly Button 9 assists, 6 digs
Team totals – Serving: 10 aces, 2 errors on 69 attempts (97%); Hitting: 31 kills on 60 attempts with 7 errors (.400)
NEXT: Ellensburg (2-2 overall) at Anacortes (2-4), 5 p.m. Friday; Ellensburg at Burlington-Edison (4-1), 11 a.m. Saturday
Granger 3 (25-6, 25-9, 25-17), Kittitas 0
Thursday in Kittitas
KSS – Courtney Patteson: 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist; Paige Danielle: 1 kill, 1 ace, 12 digs; Dakota Rivera: 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Dixie Best: 3 aces, 1 block, 6 digs; Carly Schaenherr: 4 digs; Taylor Roberts: 4 digs, 4 assists; Gabby Santos: 1 dig, 1 assists; Mira Presnell: 12 digs, 1 assist; Kayliana Blackmore: 1 dig, 1 assist
NEXT: Kittitas (1-5 overall, 0-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) at Mabton (2-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC Preview
Thursday at Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake
BOYS
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 44; 2. Selah 58; 3. Ephrata 73; 4. East Valley 104; 5. Prosser 141; 6. Grandview 145; 7. Othello 156
Individual results
1. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 16:24.1; 6. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 17:25.3; 7. Brody Michael, Ellensburg, 17:26.8; 8. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 17:38.5; 11. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 18:08.5; 12. Joseph Fromherz, Ellensburg, 18:14.2; 14. Daniel Sullivan, Ellensburg, 18:28.9; 20. Jensen Rotter, Ellensburg, 18:42.7; 24. Trevor Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 18:58.2; 25. David Hammond, Ellensburg, 19; 26. Leif Holmgren, Ellensburg, 19:01; 27. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 19:10.3; 29. Luca Woods-Vallejo, Ellensburg, 19:17.4; 41. Nate Cortese, Ellensburg, 20:01.2; 42. Peter Hudson, Ellensburg, 20:11.09; 44. Mystic Hammond, Ellensburg, 20:16.8; 46. Dominic Scappini, Ellensburg, 20:17.9; 48. Leo Baldovinos, Ellensburg, 20:20; 59. Caden Smith, Ellensburg, 20:44.3; 60. Alejandro Bautista-Limon, Ellensburg, 20:48.2; 61. Parker Sterkel, Ellensburg, 20:52.2; 65. Sascha Johnson, Ellensburg, 21:08.7; 71. Daniel Quinn, Ellensburg, 21:27.9; 74. Pasquale Masuccio, Ellensburg, 21:35.59; 87. Chase Wassell, Ellensburg, 22:18.8; 88. Oswaldo Liberto-Contreras, Ellensburg, 22:19.2; 93. Blake Smith, Ellensburg, 22:32; 94. Jack Kennedy, Ellensburg, 22:32.3; 95. Henrik Barlow, Ellensburg, 22:32.9; 99. Finn Szeliga, Ellensburg, 22:55.09; 100. Amare Thorn, Ellensburg, 22:56.09; 101. Johan Callender-Bohman, Ellensburg, 22:58.8; 102. David Katzer, Ellensburg, 23:00.59; 108. Sean Riley, Ellensburg, 23:22.8; 109. Wyatt Tucci, Ellensburg, 23:26.9; 118. Everett Johnson, Ellensburg, 24:02.5; 121. Cody Nylund, Ellensburg, 24:25.2; 123. Finn Thorn, Ellensburg, 24:29.5; 126. Dustin Wall, Ellensburg, 25:18.4; 129. Taylor Wray, Ellensburg, 25:40.9; 130. Colton Calaway, Ellensburg, 25:47.9; 136. Grayson Backlund, Ellensburg, 26:24.8
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Ellensburg 25; 2. Ephrata 68; 3. Selah 69; 4. East Valley 79; 5. Othello 116
Individual results
1. June Nemrow, Ellensburg, 20:25.5; 2. Alexa Laughlin, Ephrata, 20:30.7; 3. Camdyn Cox, Ephrata, 20:51.2; 4. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 21:10.4; 5. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 21:28.3; 6. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 21:52.3; 9. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 22:16.09; 15. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 22:48.5; 16. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 23:10.5; 30. Vivian Hudson, Ellensburg, 24:28; 31. Margaret Hudson, Ellensburg, 24:28.3; 35. Grace Lester, Ellensburg, 24:40.5; 36. Marianna Crosby, Ellensburg, 24:43.59; 37. Avrie Nemrow, Ellensburg, 24:45.2; 38. Briar Wilson, Ellensburg, 24:46.8; 42. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 24:53.3; 43. Grace Gorman, Ellensburg, 24:53.8; 44. Kelby Savage, Ellensburg, 25:00.7; 45. Emily Ryder, Ellensburg, 25:01.9; 46. Keira Jester, Ellensburg, 25:15.4; 51. Sarah Merten, Ellensburg, 25:55.8; 54. Eden Teasley, Ellensburg, 26:54.7; 57. Heidi Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 27:19.3; 58. Lydia Quinn, Ellensburg, 27:21.8; 60. Elsie Cziske, Ellensburg, 27:46; 61. Chloee Leishman, Ellensburg, 27:57.9; 62. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 28:00.9; 64. Annabelle Avey, Ellensburg, 28:08.79; 67. Taigan Seamons, Ellensburg, 29:23.9; 69. Keera Leishman, Ellensburg, 30:17; 70. Rylee Whitemarsh, Ellensburg, 30:20.5; 71. Chante Leadercharge, Ellensburg, 30:20.7; 72. Claire Clark, Ellensburg, 30:22.2; 73. Sara Sterkel, Ellensburg, 30:24.09; 75. Ezri Teasley, Ellensburg, 31:36.5; 79. Riley Wilcox, Ellensburg, 36:21.9
NEXT: Ellensburg at Bellevue Cross Country Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday, Tyee Middle School