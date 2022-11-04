...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In
Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington,
Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kylie Jacobson (3), Riley Tax (15), Ava Hayes (16), Nellie Nicholls (19), Norah Nicholls (8), Jadison Wallick (25) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team are Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champions for the first time in three Class 2B seasons.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team is a first-time Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion in its third Class 2B season.
The second seed Warriors (15-4 overall), who outscore opponents 5-1 per game this fall and are 13-1 in their last 14 outings, upset top-seed Highland (15-4), back from fourth at Class 1B/2B state, 2-1 Thursday in Cowiche.
Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled for a Nov. 8-9 Class 1B/2B first-round game against an opponent to be announced as it beat the visiting Scotties in a 2-0 decision Oct. 4 before Highland forced a regular-season title split with a 1-0 win Oct. 27 in Cowiche.
The Warriors are into the first round of state for the second year in a row and the fifth since they got that far in Class 1A in 2017.