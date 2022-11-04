CER girls' soccer

Kylie Jacobson (3), Riley Tax (15), Ava Hayes (16), Nellie Nicholls (19), Norah Nicholls (8), Jadison Wallick (25) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team are Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champions for the first time in three Class 2B seasons.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ soccer team is a first-time Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion in its third Class 2B season.

The second seed Warriors (15-4 overall), who outscore opponents 5-1 per game this fall and are 13-1 in their last 14 outings, upset top-seed Highland (15-4), back from fourth at Class 1B/2B state, 2-1 Thursday in Cowiche.


